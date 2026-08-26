Mint Quick Edit | Bad neighbours: America and Canada will pay a price for their failure to strike a deal

As trade talks fell through, the US and Canada are swords- drawn, with both blaming each other. Canada, as commentary suggests, is incensed by Washington wanting to meddle with which countries Ottawa forges ties with, an issue that sets US neighbours apart from others, given the context of convoluted value chains that US tariffs are causing; note how Mexico has been turning into a Chinese launchpad for the US market.
As trade talks fell through, the US and Canada are swords- drawn, with both blaming each other. Canada, as commentary suggests, is incensed by Washington wanting to meddle with which countries Ottawa forges ties with, an issue that sets US neighbours apart from others, given the context of convoluted value chains that US tariffs are causing; note how Mexico has been turning into a Chinese launchpad for the US market.
America accused Canada of raising last-minute demands, but didn’t elaborate. Rhetoric around the rupture places Ottawa in the dock for wanting privileges as if it were America’s 51st state. All this will be costly for both sides.
The White House has levied a 50% import duty on a clutch of Canada’s goods. These could hurt its automobile and component makers. Ottawa has said it will match US tariffs dollar-for-dollar and could use critical minerals, for instance, as leverage.
Canada, though, has active secessionist movements in Alberta and Quebec to worry about too. And there’s also the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement that America has turned iffy on.
What all parties should bear in mind is that the costs of trade disruption will outweigh the gains any of them might make.