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Mint Quick Edit | Bad neighbours: America and Canada will pay a price for their failure to strike a deal

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read26 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The costs of trade disruption will outweigh the gains the US or Canada might make.
The costs of trade disruption will outweigh the gains the US or Canada might make.(AFP)
Summary

Talks between the two collapsed in acrimony, with trade relations haunted by a question of Canadian sovereignty. All of north America needs to recognize that globalization is too complex to be crudely taken apart.

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As trade talks fell through, the US and Canada are swords- drawn, with both blaming each other. Canada, as commentary suggests, is incensed by Washington wanting to meddle with which countries Ottawa forges ties with, an issue that sets US neighbours apart from others, given the context of convoluted value chains that US tariffs are causing; note how Mexico has been turning into a Chinese launchpad for the US market.

As trade talks fell through, the US and Canada are swords- drawn, with both blaming each other. Canada, as commentary suggests, is incensed by Washington wanting to meddle with which countries Ottawa forges ties with, an issue that sets US neighbours apart from others, given the context of convoluted value chains that US tariffs are causing; note how Mexico has been turning into a Chinese launchpad for the US market.

America accused Canada of raising last-minute demands, but didn’t elaborate. Rhetoric around the rupture places Ottawa in the dock for wanting privileges as if it were America’s 51st state. All this will be costly for both sides.

The White House has levied a 50% import duty on a clutch of Canada’s goods. These could hurt its automobile and component makers. Ottawa has said it will match US tariffs dollar-for-dollar and could use critical minerals, for instance, as leverage.

Canada, though, has active secessionist movements in Alberta and Quebec to worry about too. And there’s also the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement that America has turned iffy on.

What all parties should bear in mind is that the costs of trade disruption will outweigh the gains any of them might make.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Bad neighbours: America and Canada will pay a price for their failure to strike a deal

Mint Quick Edit | Bad neighbours: America and Canada will pay a price for their failure to strike a deal

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read26 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The costs of trade disruption will outweigh the gains the US or Canada might make.
The costs of trade disruption will outweigh the gains the US or Canada might make.(AFP)
Summary

Talks between the two collapsed in acrimony, with trade relations haunted by a question of Canadian sovereignty. All of north America needs to recognize that globalization is too complex to be crudely taken apart.

Gift this article

As trade talks fell through, the US and Canada are swords- drawn, with both blaming each other. Canada, as commentary suggests, is incensed by Washington wanting to meddle with which countries Ottawa forges ties with, an issue that sets US neighbours apart from others, given the context of convoluted value chains that US tariffs are causing; note how Mexico has been turning into a Chinese launchpad for the US market.

As trade talks fell through, the US and Canada are swords- drawn, with both blaming each other. Canada, as commentary suggests, is incensed by Washington wanting to meddle with which countries Ottawa forges ties with, an issue that sets US neighbours apart from others, given the context of convoluted value chains that US tariffs are causing; note how Mexico has been turning into a Chinese launchpad for the US market.

America accused Canada of raising last-minute demands, but didn’t elaborate. Rhetoric around the rupture places Ottawa in the dock for wanting privileges as if it were America’s 51st state. All this will be costly for both sides.

The White House has levied a 50% import duty on a clutch of Canada’s goods. These could hurt its automobile and component makers. Ottawa has said it will match US tariffs dollar-for-dollar and could use critical minerals, for instance, as leverage.

Canada, though, has active secessionist movements in Alberta and Quebec to worry about too. And there’s also the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement that America has turned iffy on.

What all parties should bear in mind is that the costs of trade disruption will outweigh the gains any of them might make.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Bad neighbours: America and Canada will pay a price for their failure to strike a deal
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