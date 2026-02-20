How well we manage depends on what we know. While artificial intelligence (AI) can’t claim omniscience, it could improve governance. Outcomes of the AI Impact Summit include the New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments, under which AI majors have volunteered to serve two public causes.
Mint Quick Edit | New Delhi AI Commitments: The case for eternal vigilance doesn’t diminish
SummaryBig AI businesses promise to share statistical insights for policymaking and keep their tools equitably usable across languages and cultures. But lofty pledges won’t relieve antitrust authorities of their role in what’s shaping up as a multi-trillion dollar test case.
