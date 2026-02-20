Mint Quick Edit | New Delhi AI Commitments: The case for eternal vigilance doesn’t diminish

How well we manage depends on what we know. While artificial intelligence (AI) can’t claim omniscience, it could improve governance. Outcomes of the AI Impact Summit include the New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments, under which AI majors have volunteered to serve two public causes.
First, they promise to publish broad statistical insights gleaned from the data at their command, suitably sanitized not to violate privacy. This could aid policymaking, especially in the job market’s context.
The second pledge enjoins AI firms to evaluate their tools in ways designed to ensure that the benefits of AI span diverse languages and cultural contexts. This is aimed at equitable AI uptake.
Also, the world can’t afford to let “knowledge” get homogenized in the shape of an American mould. While such lofty promises have their place, our only guard against that might be a vigil kept by antitrust authorities to restrain AI from turning into a winner-takes-all arena.
Relatively high variable costs (varying by usage) could limit that eventuality; AI rivalry has also risen, thankfully. But the scale of private investments being made in AI infrastructure augurs big risks like capital concentration. Let’s stay alert.