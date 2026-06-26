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Mint Quick Edit | Rich returns for NRI depositors may tempt sneaky round-trippers to get creative

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read26 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
This week, non-residents had a ‘wow’ moment, as a sample of social media suggests, upon learning how they could help India hoover up dollars.
This week, non-residents had a ‘wow’ moment, as a sample of social media suggests, upon learning how they could help India hoover up dollars.(AFP)
Summary

Non-resident Indians seem excited about how an RBI-enabled dollar deposit scheme can be leveraged for bumper returns. Money mustn’t get sneaked out of India for a piece of this action.

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Under-invoiced exports and over-invoiced imports, with the difference stashed away abroad in collusion with allied agents, were once a classic way for resident Indians to jump capital controls that kept them from sending wealth overseas.

Under-invoiced exports and over-invoiced imports, with the difference stashed away abroad in collusion with allied agents, were once a classic way for resident Indians to jump capital controls that kept them from sending wealth overseas.

Also Read | How much forex will RBI’s scheme for NRI deposits attract?
Also Read | How much forex will RBI’s scheme for NRI deposits attract?

Once India’s economy opened up, round-tripping games began, with local money sneaking out only to return, often aimed at exploiting a special edge foreign investors had. Closing incentives for this has been a reform goal, but at times, the vigil must heighten.

Also Read | Did India’s forex reserves position really warrant RBI’s crisis playbook?

This week, non-residents had a ‘wow’ moment, as a sample of social media suggests, upon learning how they could help India hoover up dollars.

Roughly, since $1 million can be leveraged up to nine times—via a loop of loans availed against it—for a higher-rate deposit of $10 million with an Indian bank, they could get enviable double-digit annual returns at low risk (sharp US rate hikes can squash rate arbitrage).

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: India needs a long-term playbook to relieve external stress

Banks opened this window after the Reserve Bank of India took on their risk of a weaker rupee by the time dollar deposits must be repaid. But with low-risk returns in India so meagre, this opening may also tempt round-trippers to get creative with routes. Such sneaky efforts are best foiled.

Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Rich returns for NRI depositors may tempt sneaky round-trippers to get creative

Mint Quick Edit | Rich returns for NRI depositors may tempt sneaky round-trippers to get creative

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read26 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
This week, non-residents had a ‘wow’ moment, as a sample of social media suggests, upon learning how they could help India hoover up dollars.
This week, non-residents had a ‘wow’ moment, as a sample of social media suggests, upon learning how they could help India hoover up dollars.(AFP)
Summary

Non-resident Indians seem excited about how an RBI-enabled dollar deposit scheme can be leveraged for bumper returns. Money mustn’t get sneaked out of India for a piece of this action.

Gift this article

Under-invoiced exports and over-invoiced imports, with the difference stashed away abroad in collusion with allied agents, were once a classic way for resident Indians to jump capital controls that kept them from sending wealth overseas.

Under-invoiced exports and over-invoiced imports, with the difference stashed away abroad in collusion with allied agents, were once a classic way for resident Indians to jump capital controls that kept them from sending wealth overseas.

Also Read | How much forex will RBI’s scheme for NRI deposits attract?
Also Read | How much forex will RBI’s scheme for NRI deposits attract?

Once India’s economy opened up, round-tripping games began, with local money sneaking out only to return, often aimed at exploiting a special edge foreign investors had. Closing incentives for this has been a reform goal, but at times, the vigil must heighten.

Also Read | Did India’s forex reserves position really warrant RBI’s crisis playbook?

This week, non-residents had a ‘wow’ moment, as a sample of social media suggests, upon learning how they could help India hoover up dollars.

Roughly, since $1 million can be leveraged up to nine times—via a loop of loans availed against it—for a higher-rate deposit of $10 million with an Indian bank, they could get enviable double-digit annual returns at low risk (sharp US rate hikes can squash rate arbitrage).

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: India needs a long-term playbook to relieve external stress

Banks opened this window after the Reserve Bank of India took on their risk of a weaker rupee by the time dollar deposits must be repaid. But with low-risk returns in India so meagre, this opening may also tempt round-trippers to get creative with routes. Such sneaky efforts are best foiled.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Rich returns for NRI depositors may tempt sneaky round-trippers to get creative
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