Even as the US-Israel war on Iran has put the world on edge, another flare-up closer home is threatening regional stability. As Kabul has reported, at least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.
Mint Quick Edit | Pakistan’s hospital air-strike? Its Afghan operation is only worsening tensions
SummaryWhile the world was agog with the Iran war, hostilities closer home caught attention for an attack on a rehab centre in Afghanistan that should make Pakistan squirm. This is another military misadventure that must stop.
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