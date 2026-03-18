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Mint Quick Edit | Pakistan’s hospital air-strike? Its Afghan operation is only worsening tensions

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read18 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
At least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.
At least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.(AFP)
Summary

While the world was agog with the Iran war, hostilities closer home caught attention for an attack on a rehab centre in Afghanistan that should make Pakistan squirm. This is another military misadventure that must stop.

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Even as the US-Israel war on Iran has put the world on edge, another flare-up closer home is threatening regional stability. As Kabul has reported, at least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.

Even as the US-Israel war on Iran has put the world on edge, another flare-up closer home is threatening regional stability. As Kabul has reported, at least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Why Pakistan will regret letting the army tighten its grip

While Islamabad denied that its forces struck a civilian target, the attack has sent out shockwaves, inviting criticism from New Delhi, which described it as a “massacre dressed as a military operation.”

Also Read | Manu Joseph: Why girls left dead by a missile strike should end the Iran war

Killing civilians violates the conventions of warfare. Pakistan had hinted at regime change in Kabul before it deployed force in a campaign whose stated goal was to eliminate a cross-border threat of terror. But war plans rarely survive contact with reality, so this looks like just another armed misadventure.

Also Read | Gareth Evans: Can an illegal war be morally justified? The Iran test

Given how the Taliban have menaced the neighbourhood with extremism, their being toppled from power would be widely welcomed. But Pakistan’s hamhanded operations could result in deeper divisions and stronger Afghan resistance to reforms.

If Pakistan is to be a responsible actor during a time of high geopolitical flux, it should stop all forms of military aggression. Its adventurism is worsening tensions in the region.

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Business NewsOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Pakistan’s hospital air-strike? Its Afghan operation is only worsening tensions

Mint Quick Edit | Pakistan’s hospital air-strike? Its Afghan operation is only worsening tensions

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read18 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
At least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.
At least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.(AFP)
Summary

While the world was agog with the Iran war, hostilities closer home caught attention for an attack on a rehab centre in Afghanistan that should make Pakistan squirm. This is another military misadventure that must stop.

Gift this article

Even as the US-Israel war on Iran has put the world on edge, another flare-up closer home is threatening regional stability. As Kabul has reported, at least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.

Even as the US-Israel war on Iran has put the world on edge, another flare-up closer home is threatening regional stability. As Kabul has reported, at least 400 people were killed in an airstrike by Pakistan that struck a hospital in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Why Pakistan will regret letting the army tighten its grip

While Islamabad denied that its forces struck a civilian target, the attack has sent out shockwaves, inviting criticism from New Delhi, which described it as a “massacre dressed as a military operation.”

Also Read | Manu Joseph: Why girls left dead by a missile strike should end the Iran war

Killing civilians violates the conventions of warfare. Pakistan had hinted at regime change in Kabul before it deployed force in a campaign whose stated goal was to eliminate a cross-border threat of terror. But war plans rarely survive contact with reality, so this looks like just another armed misadventure.

Also Read | Gareth Evans: Can an illegal war be morally justified? The Iran test

Given how the Taliban have menaced the neighbourhood with extremism, their being toppled from power would be widely welcomed. But Pakistan’s hamhanded operations could result in deeper divisions and stronger Afghan resistance to reforms.

If Pakistan is to be a responsible actor during a time of high geopolitical flux, it should stop all forms of military aggression. Its adventurism is worsening tensions in the region.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Pakistan’s hospital air-strike? Its Afghan operation is only worsening tensions
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