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Mint Quick Edit | A new triad raises the stakes for India-Pakistan conflicts: here’s what we must do

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read10 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
How the new security arrangement reshapes power equations in the Islamic world will be keenly watched.
How the new security arrangement reshapes power equations in the Islamic world will be keenly watched. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
Summary

Riyadh’s need to shield itself from Iran may have triggered its Nato-like alliance with Ankara and Islamabad. But India’s testy relations with Pakistan must nudge New Delhi to influence—or get a grip on—what triggers the pact’s all-for-one clause.

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Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have signed a Nato-like security pact wherein an attack against any one would be considered an attack on all.

Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have signed a Nato-like security pact wherein an attack against any one would be considered an attack on all.

Since Riyadh has borne Tehran’s hostility despite distancing itself from the US war against Iran, it is most in need of what the trio describe as joint deterrence. It may hope that a Nato member with a large army and a nuclear power on its side will shield it, but Tehran has said it wouldn’t be deterred.

Since Riyadh has borne Tehran’s hostility despite distancing itself from the US war against Iran, it is most in need of what the trio describe as joint deterrence. It may hope that a Nato member with a large army and a nuclear power on its side will shield it, but Tehran has said it wouldn’t be deterred.

How it reshapes power equations in the Islamic world will be keenly watched. Its effect extends to South Asia too. It would raise the stakes in any India-Pakistan conflict, even though New Delhi has strengthened ties with Riyadh.

As Ankara has a record of support for Islamabad, with reports of its drone supplies to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Saudi Arabia would be India’s best bet to prevent the one-for-all clause getting falsely invoked over a cross-border skirmish.

New Delhi could engage Riyadh for clarity on how an ‘attack’ on any of the three is defined. So far, India and Pakistan have kept their mutual hostility safely below a certain nuclear threshold. Where the trigger lies under this new tripartite treaty needs to be ascertained.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | A new triad raises the stakes for India-Pakistan conflicts: here’s what we must do

Mint Quick Edit | A new triad raises the stakes for India-Pakistan conflicts: here’s what we must do

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read10 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
How the new security arrangement reshapes power equations in the Islamic world will be keenly watched.
How the new security arrangement reshapes power equations in the Islamic world will be keenly watched. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
Summary

Riyadh’s need to shield itself from Iran may have triggered its Nato-like alliance with Ankara and Islamabad. But India’s testy relations with Pakistan must nudge New Delhi to influence—or get a grip on—what triggers the pact’s all-for-one clause.

Gift this article

Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have signed a Nato-like security pact wherein an attack against any one would be considered an attack on all.

Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have signed a Nato-like security pact wherein an attack against any one would be considered an attack on all.

Since Riyadh has borne Tehran’s hostility despite distancing itself from the US war against Iran, it is most in need of what the trio describe as joint deterrence. It may hope that a Nato member with a large army and a nuclear power on its side will shield it, but Tehran has said it wouldn’t be deterred.

Since Riyadh has borne Tehran’s hostility despite distancing itself from the US war against Iran, it is most in need of what the trio describe as joint deterrence. It may hope that a Nato member with a large army and a nuclear power on its side will shield it, but Tehran has said it wouldn’t be deterred.

How it reshapes power equations in the Islamic world will be keenly watched. Its effect extends to South Asia too. It would raise the stakes in any India-Pakistan conflict, even though New Delhi has strengthened ties with Riyadh.

As Ankara has a record of support for Islamabad, with reports of its drone supplies to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Saudi Arabia would be India’s best bet to prevent the one-for-all clause getting falsely invoked over a cross-border skirmish.

New Delhi could engage Riyadh for clarity on how an ‘attack’ on any of the three is defined. So far, India and Pakistan have kept their mutual hostility safely below a certain nuclear threshold. Where the trigger lies under this new tripartite treaty needs to be ascertained.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | A new triad raises the stakes for India-Pakistan conflicts: here’s what we must do
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