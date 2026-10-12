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Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s latest rupee prop should work as a stopgap but we need structural solutions

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read12 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The big question is whether today’s capital deficiency woes are a blip or an actual trend.
The big question is whether today’s capital deficiency woes are a blip or an actual trend. (AFP)
Summary

The central bank’s special window to supply oil importers with dollars directly will reduce forex market demand and help stabilize India’s currency. But it doesn’t reduce uncertainty on capital inflows—the crux of its weakness.

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The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move on Saturday to prop the rupee speaks of the relentless pressure the currency has been under. While the $144 billion-odd inflows that its recent forex package attracted bulked up its armoury, the rupee’s slide persists. Now the RBI has opened a special window to supply oil importers with dollars directly.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move on Saturday to prop the rupee speaks of the relentless pressure the currency has been under. While the $144 billion-odd inflows that its recent forex package attracted bulked up its armoury, the rupee’s slide persists. Now the RBI has opened a special window to supply oil importers with dollars directly.

Such a large chunk of dollar demand going off the market should buoy the rupee, even though it will deplete the RBI’s forex reserves the same way selling dollars does. It has also mandated forex dealers to set aside 20% on derivative contracts as a forex risk reserve to buy hard currency.

Such a large chunk of dollar demand going off the market should buoy the rupee, even though it will deplete the RBI’s forex reserves the same way selling dollars does. It has also mandated forex dealers to set aside 20% on derivative contracts as a forex risk reserve to buy hard currency.

This will raise hedging costs but can help dampen speculation against the rupee, just as the RBI’s tightened rule on showing proof of risk exposure for the use of derivatives is likely to.

These steps, on top of last week’s policy rate hike, should lend the rupee an added measure of stability. Yes, it implies another layer of complexity in India’s currency management. But then, these are extraordinary times.

The big question is whether today’s capital deficiency woes are a blip or an actual trend. We need inflows to strengthen. Of that, sadly, the signs remain weak.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | RBI’s latest rupee prop should work as a stopgap but we need structural solutions

Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s latest rupee prop should work as a stopgap but we need structural solutions

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read12 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The big question is whether today’s capital deficiency woes are a blip or an actual trend.
The big question is whether today’s capital deficiency woes are a blip or an actual trend. (AFP)
Summary

The central bank’s special window to supply oil importers with dollars directly will reduce forex market demand and help stabilize India’s currency. But it doesn’t reduce uncertainty on capital inflows—the crux of its weakness.

Gift this article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move on Saturday to prop the rupee speaks of the relentless pressure the currency has been under. While the $144 billion-odd inflows that its recent forex package attracted bulked up its armoury, the rupee’s slide persists. Now the RBI has opened a special window to supply oil importers with dollars directly.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move on Saturday to prop the rupee speaks of the relentless pressure the currency has been under. While the $144 billion-odd inflows that its recent forex package attracted bulked up its armoury, the rupee’s slide persists. Now the RBI has opened a special window to supply oil importers with dollars directly.

Such a large chunk of dollar demand going off the market should buoy the rupee, even though it will deplete the RBI’s forex reserves the same way selling dollars does. It has also mandated forex dealers to set aside 20% on derivative contracts as a forex risk reserve to buy hard currency.

Such a large chunk of dollar demand going off the market should buoy the rupee, even though it will deplete the RBI’s forex reserves the same way selling dollars does. It has also mandated forex dealers to set aside 20% on derivative contracts as a forex risk reserve to buy hard currency.

This will raise hedging costs but can help dampen speculation against the rupee, just as the RBI’s tightened rule on showing proof of risk exposure for the use of derivatives is likely to.

These steps, on top of last week’s policy rate hike, should lend the rupee an added measure of stability. Yes, it implies another layer of complexity in India’s currency management. But then, these are extraordinary times.

The big question is whether today’s capital deficiency woes are a blip or an actual trend. We need inflows to strengthen. Of that, sadly, the signs remain weak.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | RBI’s latest rupee prop should work as a stopgap but we need structural solutions
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