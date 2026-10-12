Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s latest rupee prop should work as a stopgap but we need structural solutions

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move on Saturday to prop the rupee speaks of the relentless pressure the currency has been under. While the $144 billion-odd inflows that its recent forex package attracted bulked up its armoury, the rupee’s slide persists. Now the RBI has opened a special window to supply oil importers with dollars directly.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move on Saturday to prop the rupee speaks of the relentless pressure the currency has been under. While the $144 billion-odd inflows that its recent forex package attracted bulked up its armoury, the rupee’s slide persists. Now the RBI has opened a special window to supply oil importers with dollars directly.
Such a large chunk of dollar demand going off the market should buoy the rupee, even though it will deplete the RBI’s forex reserves the same way selling dollars does. It has also mandated forex dealers to set aside 20% on derivative contracts as a forex risk reserve to buy hard currency.
Such a large chunk of dollar demand going off the market should buoy the rupee, even though it will deplete the RBI’s forex reserves the same way selling dollars does. It has also mandated forex dealers to set aside 20% on derivative contracts as a forex risk reserve to buy hard currency.
This will raise hedging costs but can help dampen speculation against the rupee, just as the RBI’s tightened rule on showing proof of risk exposure for the use of derivatives is likely to.
These steps, on top of last week’s policy rate hike, should lend the rupee an added measure of stability. Yes, it implies another layer of complexity in India’s currency management. But then, these are extraordinary times.
The big question is whether today’s capital deficiency woes are a blip or an actual trend. We need inflows to strengthen. Of that, sadly, the signs remain weak.