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Mint Quick Edit | Plaza Accord déjà vu: is Japan's economic policy autonomy being cramped?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read4 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The U.S. and Japan jointly intervene to stabilize the yen, which fell to a 40-year low.
The U.S. and Japan jointly intervene to stabilize the yen, which fell to a 40-year low.(REUTERS)
Summary

Tokyo and Washington have said they acted in concert to strengthen the yen against the dollar. This revives the spirit of the 1985 Plaza Accord—which haunted Japan’s economy for decades thereafter.

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The US acted in concert with Japan last week to boost the yen as it slipped close to a 40-year low amid a struggling economy and very low interest rates.

The US acted in concert with Japan last week to boost the yen as it slipped close to a 40-year low amid a struggling economy and very low interest rates.

This echoes the logic of the Plaza Accord of 1985; signed by the US with its trade partners Japan, the UK, France and Germany, it was aimed at a coordinated weakening of the dollar in aid of America’s export competitiveness.

This echoes the logic of the Plaza Accord of 1985; signed by the US with its trade partners Japan, the UK, France and Germany, it was aimed at a coordinated weakening of the dollar in aid of America’s export competitiveness.

Also Read | The worries that drove Uncle Sam to buy yen

Washington’s current grouse is that Asian currencies look underpriced. Although China’s yuan is its bugbear, it is Japan that cannot risk losing its US security shield. US President Donald Trump called the joint action “good for the world economy.”

Also Read | Long reign: how artificial intelligence could reinforce the dollar’s dominance

This conflation of US interests with the world’s is par for the Trump course. How it works out is under watch. If Japan liquidates its US Treasury bonds to sell dollars in bulk too quickly, it could push up yields and thus the US government’s cost of finance.

Also Read | The US Fed’s Warsh era has made central banks across the world sit up

In 1988, Trump bought the hotel in New York where the 1985 pact was signed, hailing it as a “work of art.” It went bust and he sold it in 1995. By then, Japan was probably ruing the deal, given how badly it worked out for its economy. While Tokyo may value US protection highly, it also needs economic-policy autonomy.

Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Plaza Accord déjà vu: is Japan's economic policy autonomy being cramped?

Mint Quick Edit | Plaza Accord déjà vu: is Japan's economic policy autonomy being cramped?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read4 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The U.S. and Japan jointly intervene to stabilize the yen, which fell to a 40-year low.
The U.S. and Japan jointly intervene to stabilize the yen, which fell to a 40-year low.(REUTERS)
Summary

Tokyo and Washington have said they acted in concert to strengthen the yen against the dollar. This revives the spirit of the 1985 Plaza Accord—which haunted Japan’s economy for decades thereafter.

Gift this article

The US acted in concert with Japan last week to boost the yen as it slipped close to a 40-year low amid a struggling economy and very low interest rates.

The US acted in concert with Japan last week to boost the yen as it slipped close to a 40-year low amid a struggling economy and very low interest rates.

This echoes the logic of the Plaza Accord of 1985; signed by the US with its trade partners Japan, the UK, France and Germany, it was aimed at a coordinated weakening of the dollar in aid of America’s export competitiveness.

This echoes the logic of the Plaza Accord of 1985; signed by the US with its trade partners Japan, the UK, France and Germany, it was aimed at a coordinated weakening of the dollar in aid of America’s export competitiveness.

Also Read | The worries that drove Uncle Sam to buy yen

Washington’s current grouse is that Asian currencies look underpriced. Although China’s yuan is its bugbear, it is Japan that cannot risk losing its US security shield. US President Donald Trump called the joint action “good for the world economy.”

Also Read | Long reign: how artificial intelligence could reinforce the dollar’s dominance

This conflation of US interests with the world’s is par for the Trump course. How it works out is under watch. If Japan liquidates its US Treasury bonds to sell dollars in bulk too quickly, it could push up yields and thus the US government’s cost of finance.

Also Read | The US Fed’s Warsh era has made central banks across the world sit up

In 1988, Trump bought the hotel in New York where the 1985 pact was signed, hailing it as a “work of art.” It went bust and he sold it in 1995. By then, Japan was probably ruing the deal, given how badly it worked out for its economy. While Tokyo may value US protection highly, it also needs economic-policy autonomy.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Plaza Accord déjà vu: is Japan's economic policy autonomy being cramped?
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