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Mint Quick Edit | PMI readings for May suggest India's economy hasn’t taken too hard a blow so far

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read4 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Not only has activity held up in the face of the West Asia crisis, the economy may have gained some momentum.
Not only has activity held up in the face of the West Asia crisis, the economy may have gained some momentum.(Mint)
Summary

Despite pressures of the West Asia crisis, India's manufacturing and services sectors are performing well, according to PMI data for May. While the future is far from certain, the tenacity of domestic drivers is an encouraging sign.

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After the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing climbed to a three-month high of 55.0 in May, India’s services sector seems to have outdone that expansion with its PMI at 59.8, the highest in six months.

After the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing climbed to a three-month high of 55.0 in May, India’s services sector seems to have outdone that expansion with its PMI at 59.8, the highest in six months.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | India’s manufacturing sector: More robust than we thought

The big margins by which these exceed the 50-mark—which separates expansion from contraction—signals a strong performance. Not only has activity held up in the face of the West Asia crisis, the economy may have gained some momentum.

Also Read | PLI scheme: India’s industrial policy requires a reality check

For this, thank India’s domestic economic drivers, which may have more than offset export headwinds. Interestingly, input cost pressures eased in May. This is counter-intuitive, given broadly costlier energy. Nevertheless, it provides businesses some leeway to defend margins as high global oil prices start to filter through into commercial endeavours.

Also Read | India's services sector growth could stall as downside risks build

That said, the path ahead is challenging, as was reflected in the business outlook index, which slipped for the second straight month. With hostilities in West Asia flickering up again, uncertainty prevails over energy imports. When supplies regain normalcy is anybody’s guess. But for now, last month’s PMI readings suggest that India’s economy hasn’t taken too hard a hit.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | PMI readings for May suggest India's economy hasn’t taken too hard a blow so far

Mint Quick Edit | PMI readings for May suggest India's economy hasn’t taken too hard a blow so far

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read4 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Not only has activity held up in the face of the West Asia crisis, the economy may have gained some momentum.
Not only has activity held up in the face of the West Asia crisis, the economy may have gained some momentum.(Mint)
Summary

Despite pressures of the West Asia crisis, India's manufacturing and services sectors are performing well, according to PMI data for May. While the future is far from certain, the tenacity of domestic drivers is an encouraging sign.

Gift this article

After the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing climbed to a three-month high of 55.0 in May, India’s services sector seems to have outdone that expansion with its PMI at 59.8, the highest in six months.

After the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing climbed to a three-month high of 55.0 in May, India’s services sector seems to have outdone that expansion with its PMI at 59.8, the highest in six months.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | India’s manufacturing sector: More robust than we thought

The big margins by which these exceed the 50-mark—which separates expansion from contraction—signals a strong performance. Not only has activity held up in the face of the West Asia crisis, the economy may have gained some momentum.

Also Read | PLI scheme: India’s industrial policy requires a reality check

For this, thank India’s domestic economic drivers, which may have more than offset export headwinds. Interestingly, input cost pressures eased in May. This is counter-intuitive, given broadly costlier energy. Nevertheless, it provides businesses some leeway to defend margins as high global oil prices start to filter through into commercial endeavours.

Also Read | India's services sector growth could stall as downside risks build

That said, the path ahead is challenging, as was reflected in the business outlook index, which slipped for the second straight month. With hostilities in West Asia flickering up again, uncertainty prevails over energy imports. When supplies regain normalcy is anybody’s guess. But for now, last month’s PMI readings suggest that India’s economy hasn’t taken too hard a hit.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | PMI readings for May suggest India's economy hasn’t taken too hard a blow so far
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