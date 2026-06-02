Mint Quick Edit | Privatize oil companies to solve a pricing problem that has turned into an albatross

International airfares may be in for some relief. On Monday, India’s state-run oil companies slashed aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for overseas flights by more than a quarter. They credited this cut to a dip in global fuel benchmarks.
Prices for domestic jet-fuel use, which saw far smaller hikes earlier this year, were left unchanged. So a price divergence designed to cushion local flyers has finally narrowed.
User-focused calibration involves political calls that evoke questions. Do aviation consumers need support, for example, at the cost of oil companies and India’s coffers, both of which bear a big burden for fuel prices that are yet to rise enough to cover actual costs overall?
Since liquefied petroleum gas prices for commercial users were raised as part of the latest round of revisions, this rejig had its losers too.