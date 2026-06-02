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Mint Quick Edit | Privatize oil companies to solve a pricing problem that has turned into an albatross

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read2 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
A price divergence designed to cushion local flyers has finally narrowed.
A price divergence designed to cushion local flyers has finally narrowed.(Pixabay)
Summary

Monday’s fuel price rejig has both winners and losers across aviation and other commercial enterprises in India. Let the market take pricing over. And that may require the state to let go—fully.

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International airfares may be in for some relief. On Monday, India’s state-run oil companies slashed aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for overseas flights by more than a quarter. They credited this cut to a dip in global fuel benchmarks.

International airfares may be in for some relief. On Monday, India’s state-run oil companies slashed aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for overseas flights by more than a quarter. They credited this cut to a dip in global fuel benchmarks.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | IOC’s flip-flop on jet fuel: Are price controls justified?

Prices for domestic jet-fuel use, which saw far smaller hikes earlier this year, were left unchanged. So a price divergence designed to cushion local flyers has finally narrowed.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Airfare caps lifted: It relieves airlines but what about flyer

User-focused calibration involves political calls that evoke questions. Do aviation consumers need support, for example, at the cost of oil companies and India’s coffers, both of which bear a big burden for fuel prices that are yet to rise enough to cover actual costs overall?

Since liquefied petroleum gas prices for commercial users were raised as part of the latest round of revisions, this rejig had its losers too.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Bite the bullet: India should let fuel prices adjust

The trouble with price controls is that they draw attention to trade-offs on policy support. It would be better for the government to distance itself from such decisions altogether and let the market take over.

But it’s not easy to relieve fuel pricing of political pressures and let state-run oil firms pursue their own business interests. For that, we may need to privatize them.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Privatize oil companies to solve a pricing problem that has turned into an albatross

Mint Quick Edit | Privatize oil companies to solve a pricing problem that has turned into an albatross

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read2 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
A price divergence designed to cushion local flyers has finally narrowed.
A price divergence designed to cushion local flyers has finally narrowed.(Pixabay)
Summary

Monday’s fuel price rejig has both winners and losers across aviation and other commercial enterprises in India. Let the market take pricing over. And that may require the state to let go—fully.

Gift this article

International airfares may be in for some relief. On Monday, India’s state-run oil companies slashed aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for overseas flights by more than a quarter. They credited this cut to a dip in global fuel benchmarks.

International airfares may be in for some relief. On Monday, India’s state-run oil companies slashed aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for overseas flights by more than a quarter. They credited this cut to a dip in global fuel benchmarks.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | IOC’s flip-flop on jet fuel: Are price controls justified?

Prices for domestic jet-fuel use, which saw far smaller hikes earlier this year, were left unchanged. So a price divergence designed to cushion local flyers has finally narrowed.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Airfare caps lifted: It relieves airlines but what about flyer

User-focused calibration involves political calls that evoke questions. Do aviation consumers need support, for example, at the cost of oil companies and India’s coffers, both of which bear a big burden for fuel prices that are yet to rise enough to cover actual costs overall?

Since liquefied petroleum gas prices for commercial users were raised as part of the latest round of revisions, this rejig had its losers too.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Bite the bullet: India should let fuel prices adjust

The trouble with price controls is that they draw attention to trade-offs on policy support. It would be better for the government to distance itself from such decisions altogether and let the market take over.

But it’s not easy to relieve fuel pricing of political pressures and let state-run oil firms pursue their own business interests. For that, we may need to privatize them.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Privatize oil companies to solve a pricing problem that has turned into an albatross
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