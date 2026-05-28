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Mint Quick Edit | The Quad meeting in New Delhi yielded agreements but left too much unsaid

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read28 May 2026, 07:16 AM IST
From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (HindPhoto by Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (HindPhoto by Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Summary

The Quad’s top diplomats talked about critical minerals, maritime initiatives, energy security and more, but with the Strait of Hormuz still closed, this four-nation group’s focal goal stood out for irony. Here’s what India could do.

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Even as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit put the spotlight on bilateral ties, a four-way meeting of the top diplomats of Quad members—the US, India, Australia and Japan—that he attended in New Delhi on Tuesday has drawn attention back to the group’s goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Even as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit put the spotlight on bilateral ties, a four-way meeting of the top diplomats of Quad members—the US, India, Australia and Japan—that he attended in New Delhi on Tuesday has drawn attention back to the group’s goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Also Read | The Strait of Malacca must not become another trade chokepoint
Also Read | The Strait of Malacca must not become another trade chokepoint

The contextual irony is the unfree and closed Strait of Hormuz, which is near India’s corner of the Quad’s focal zone. Since America bears significant responsibility for this state of affairs, it’s unlikely to have been a matter of much discussion.

Also Read | As America steps back, can Japan step up its security role in Asia?

The latest gathering, however, yielded key agreements on critical minerals, maritime initiatives and energy security. The subtext is an effort to keep an assertive China from over-projecting power.

Also Read | The US and China seem to have switched roles: here's how India can gain

Yet, regardless of the extent to which Beijing may be backing Tehran in Iran’s conflict with the US and Israel, Washington seems to prefer engaging China directly. If this reflects some US neglect of the Quad, then its other three members may need to work out how to keep the group going without White House enthusiasm.

Australia is part of Aukus, a more recent alliance that includes the UK and US. Perhaps India could forge closer ties with Japan.

Gift this article

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Quad meeting in New Delhi yielded agreements but left too much unsaid

Mint Quick Edit | The Quad meeting in New Delhi yielded agreements but left too much unsaid

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read28 May 2026, 07:16 AM IST
From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (HindPhoto by Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (HindPhoto by Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Summary

The Quad’s top diplomats talked about critical minerals, maritime initiatives, energy security and more, but with the Strait of Hormuz still closed, this four-nation group’s focal goal stood out for irony. Here’s what India could do.

Gift this article

Even as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit put the spotlight on bilateral ties, a four-way meeting of the top diplomats of Quad members—the US, India, Australia and Japan—that he attended in New Delhi on Tuesday has drawn attention back to the group’s goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Even as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit put the spotlight on bilateral ties, a four-way meeting of the top diplomats of Quad members—the US, India, Australia and Japan—that he attended in New Delhi on Tuesday has drawn attention back to the group’s goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Also Read | The Strait of Malacca must not become another trade chokepoint
Also Read | The Strait of Malacca must not become another trade chokepoint

The contextual irony is the unfree and closed Strait of Hormuz, which is near India’s corner of the Quad’s focal zone. Since America bears significant responsibility for this state of affairs, it’s unlikely to have been a matter of much discussion.

Also Read | As America steps back, can Japan step up its security role in Asia?

The latest gathering, however, yielded key agreements on critical minerals, maritime initiatives and energy security. The subtext is an effort to keep an assertive China from over-projecting power.

Also Read | The US and China seem to have switched roles: here's how India can gain

Yet, regardless of the extent to which Beijing may be backing Tehran in Iran’s conflict with the US and Israel, Washington seems to prefer engaging China directly. If this reflects some US neglect of the Quad, then its other three members may need to work out how to keep the group going without White House enthusiasm.

Australia is part of Aukus, a more recent alliance that includes the UK and US. Perhaps India could forge closer ties with Japan.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Quad meeting in New Delhi yielded agreements but left too much unsaid
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