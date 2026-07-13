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Mint Quick Edit | Could Raghuram Rajan help the US central bank get a grip on its balance sheet policy?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read13 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Raghuram Rajan was named by the US Federal Reserve as one of three co-leaders of a task-force that will review its balance sheet policy.
Raghuram Rajan was named by the US Federal Reserve as one of three co-leaders of a task-force that will review its balance sheet policy.(REUTERS)
Summary

All eyes should be on the Fed’s task-force that has India’s former RBI governor as a co-leader. Not only do Rajan’s writings suggest how valuably he could contribute, the US central bank policy under review is of high global importance.

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In Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists (2003), Raghuram G. Rajan warned how cronyism could wreck competition and hurt prosperity. In Fault Lines (2010), he traced the risk binge that gave America its subprime loan crisis to easy credit used as a sort of balm for inequality, among better-known factors.

In Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists (2003), Raghuram G. Rajan warned how cronyism could wreck competition and hurt prosperity. In Fault Lines (2010), he traced the risk binge that gave America its subprime loan crisis to easy credit used as a sort of balm for inequality, among better-known factors.

Also Read | Kaushik Basu: Denarius redux—is the dollar slowly losing its reserve status?

Lured home in 2012 from US academia to serve as chief economic advisor, Rajan became governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 2013 and served a three-year term.

Last week, as finance professor at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Rajan was named by the US Federal Reserve as one of three co-leaders of a task-force that will review its balance sheet policy.

Also Read | Barry Eichengreen: Why the decline and fall of the Dollar Empire is plausible

Along with Karen Dynan and Jeremy Stein, economics professors at Harvard with US policy experience, Rajan will examine the “costs, benefits, and institutional implications” of the Fed’s current framework.

Of the five review panels set up by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, this one may prove the most significant. After all, it goes to the core of the US central bank’s role as the monopoly issuer of what’s effectively a global currency.

Also Read | Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s ‘regime change’ won’t be easy to execute

The key question is this. In a world of fiat currency ever since the US abandoned the dollar’s gold peg more than half a century ago, can the Fed expect to create money endlessly without putting too much at risk?

Its ‘quantitative easing’ response to successive crises over the past two decades has involved dollar creation by the trillion to buy bonds, with the Fed’s assets and liabilities expanding. Can this act as more than a stopgap? Should it be capped? We await the task-force’s views.

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Could Raghuram Rajan help the US central bank get a grip on its balance sheet policy?

Mint Quick Edit | Could Raghuram Rajan help the US central bank get a grip on its balance sheet policy?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read13 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Raghuram Rajan was named by the US Federal Reserve as one of three co-leaders of a task-force that will review its balance sheet policy.
Raghuram Rajan was named by the US Federal Reserve as one of three co-leaders of a task-force that will review its balance sheet policy.(REUTERS)
Summary

All eyes should be on the Fed’s task-force that has India’s former RBI governor as a co-leader. Not only do Rajan’s writings suggest how valuably he could contribute, the US central bank policy under review is of high global importance.

Gift this article

In Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists (2003), Raghuram G. Rajan warned how cronyism could wreck competition and hurt prosperity. In Fault Lines (2010), he traced the risk binge that gave America its subprime loan crisis to easy credit used as a sort of balm for inequality, among better-known factors.

In Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists (2003), Raghuram G. Rajan warned how cronyism could wreck competition and hurt prosperity. In Fault Lines (2010), he traced the risk binge that gave America its subprime loan crisis to easy credit used as a sort of balm for inequality, among better-known factors.

Also Read | Kaushik Basu: Denarius redux—is the dollar slowly losing its reserve status?

Lured home in 2012 from US academia to serve as chief economic advisor, Rajan became governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 2013 and served a three-year term.

Last week, as finance professor at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Rajan was named by the US Federal Reserve as one of three co-leaders of a task-force that will review its balance sheet policy.

Also Read | Barry Eichengreen: Why the decline and fall of the Dollar Empire is plausible

Along with Karen Dynan and Jeremy Stein, economics professors at Harvard with US policy experience, Rajan will examine the “costs, benefits, and institutional implications” of the Fed’s current framework.

Of the five review panels set up by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, this one may prove the most significant. After all, it goes to the core of the US central bank’s role as the monopoly issuer of what’s effectively a global currency.

Also Read | Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s ‘regime change’ won’t be easy to execute

The key question is this. In a world of fiat currency ever since the US abandoned the dollar’s gold peg more than half a century ago, can the Fed expect to create money endlessly without putting too much at risk?

Its ‘quantitative easing’ response to successive crises over the past two decades has involved dollar creation by the trillion to buy bonds, with the Fed’s assets and liabilities expanding. Can this act as more than a stopgap? Should it be capped? We await the task-force’s views.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Could Raghuram Rajan help the US central bank get a grip on its balance sheet policy?
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