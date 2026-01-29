Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s bond-buying aims to soften yields as debt investors await India’s budget for cues
In a rare move, RBI has advanced its bond purchases amid hardening yields on government bonds. Expectations of the budget due on Sunday could be weighing on market sentiment. Will the actual budget numbers calm bond investors?
It’s not typical of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to abruptly change its schedule of open market operations. So when it did so this week, it raised eyebrows. Instead of bond purchases of ₹50,000 crore each on 5 and 12 February, those two bouts of bank liquidity injection will now take place on 29 January and 5 February.