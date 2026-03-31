Banks in India got a jolt late on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped their net open positions in the forex market at $100 million. Many have been sitting on large long-dollar positions, which they’ll now be forced to unwind by RBI’s deadline at a loss. Bank stocks, of course, slid on Monday.
Mint Quick Edit | RBI has rushed to curb forex speculation by banks: Are tighter rules necessary?
SummaryRBI’s sudden clampdown on banks’ dollar bets aims to steady a sliding rupee—but it has rattled lenders and markets alike. With macro pressures at work, forcing banks to unwind trades at a loss may do little to curb volatility. So, is it worthwhile?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More