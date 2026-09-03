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Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s dollar deposit window worked wonders—but let’s be thankful it’s shut now

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read3 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
A rupee slump has been a put-off for foreign investors in Indian assets, with their dollar returns eroded by its weakness.
A rupee slump has been a put-off for foreign investors in Indian assets, with their dollar returns eroded by its weakness. (Pixabay)
Summary

The Reserve Bank of India’s swap scheme for forex deposits has been a dramatic success, going by the huge sum of money attracted. Don’t bemoan its closure ahead of schedule, though. Here’s why

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The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) window to attract foreign currency deposits that saw shutters drop on 31 August, one month ahead of the initial schedule, has brought in a flood of dollars. RBI on Wednesday said that as much as $127.2 billion has been collected by banks as forex deposits.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) window to attract foreign currency deposits that saw shutters drop on 31 August, one month ahead of the initial schedule, has brought in a flood of dollars. RBI on Wednesday said that as much as $127.2 billion has been collected by banks as forex deposits.

A further $9.2 billion came in through overseas foreign currency and external commercial borrowings, which remain open, taking total inflows since the mop-up began to $136.4 billion.

A further $9.2 billion came in through overseas foreign currency and external commercial borrowings, which remain open, taking total inflows since the mop-up began to $136.4 billion.

RBI’s forex reserves have bulged as a result, having recently hit a record $729 billion, and while excess liquidity has been something of a challenge, India’s central bank is better placed to contain rupee volatility in case the currency suffers the fallout of balance-of-payments stress.

A rupee slump has been a put-off for foreign investors in Indian assets, with their dollar returns eroded by its weakness. A focus on the exchange rate, however, interferes with monetary policy.

For this reason, if not the cost RBI may eventually have to bear for the forex-risk hedge it granted deposit-taking banks, no one should miss the scheme that just ended. Except, perhaps, overseas Indians who got a splendid chance to make gains.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | RBI’s dollar deposit window worked wonders—but let’s be thankful it’s shut now

Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s dollar deposit window worked wonders—but let’s be thankful it’s shut now

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read3 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
A rupee slump has been a put-off for foreign investors in Indian assets, with their dollar returns eroded by its weakness.
A rupee slump has been a put-off for foreign investors in Indian assets, with their dollar returns eroded by its weakness. (Pixabay)
Summary

The Reserve Bank of India’s swap scheme for forex deposits has been a dramatic success, going by the huge sum of money attracted. Don’t bemoan its closure ahead of schedule, though. Here’s why

Gift this article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) window to attract foreign currency deposits that saw shutters drop on 31 August, one month ahead of the initial schedule, has brought in a flood of dollars. RBI on Wednesday said that as much as $127.2 billion has been collected by banks as forex deposits.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) window to attract foreign currency deposits that saw shutters drop on 31 August, one month ahead of the initial schedule, has brought in a flood of dollars. RBI on Wednesday said that as much as $127.2 billion has been collected by banks as forex deposits.

A further $9.2 billion came in through overseas foreign currency and external commercial borrowings, which remain open, taking total inflows since the mop-up began to $136.4 billion.

A further $9.2 billion came in through overseas foreign currency and external commercial borrowings, which remain open, taking total inflows since the mop-up began to $136.4 billion.

RBI’s forex reserves have bulged as a result, having recently hit a record $729 billion, and while excess liquidity has been something of a challenge, India’s central bank is better placed to contain rupee volatility in case the currency suffers the fallout of balance-of-payments stress.

A rupee slump has been a put-off for foreign investors in Indian assets, with their dollar returns eroded by its weakness. A focus on the exchange rate, however, interferes with monetary policy.

For this reason, if not the cost RBI may eventually have to bear for the forex-risk hedge it granted deposit-taking banks, no one should miss the scheme that just ended. Except, perhaps, overseas Indians who got a splendid chance to make gains.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | RBI’s dollar deposit window worked wonders—but let’s be thankful it’s shut now
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