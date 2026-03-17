India’s recent run of subdued inflation may be staring at an end. Data released on Monday showed wholesale inflation hitting an 11-month high of 2.1% from a year earlier in February. Consumer inflation, measured by a reset gauge, was 3.2% last month.
Mint Quick Edit | What RBI must be tracking as flickers of inflation arise and a war rages on
SummaryIndia’s run of low inflation may be nearing an end, going by February’s WPI uptick. Retail prices, which monetary policy goes by, are looking up too. The key variable for the central bank’s approach in the face of an energy shock, though, may be a time-line.
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