Mint Quick Edit | RBI's proposed committee for financial markets is timely: Here’s how it may work best

One notable decision of the Reserve Bank of India declared along with its monetary policy revision on Wednesday is to set up a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets. Its composition and terms haven’t yet been announced, but its broad remit will be to serve as a forum for engagement with market participants and stakeholders.
One notable decision of the Reserve Bank of India declared along with its monetary policy revision on Wednesday is to set up a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets. Its composition and terms haven’t yet been announced, but its broad remit will be to serve as a forum for engagement with market participants and stakeholders.
Discussions are expected to revolve around policy and operational matters related to money, government securities and foreign exchange markets, apart from infrastructure and the markets for their respective derivatives.
Discussions are expected to revolve around policy and operational matters related to money, government securities and foreign exchange markets, apart from infrastructure and the markets for their respective derivatives.
Such a panel seems timely. As India’s recent currency market difficulties have shown, economic troubles can travel quickly through financial markets even as effects on the real economy follow. Policymakers, therefore, may need an integrated ear to the trading floor, as it were.
In 2010, India created a Financial Stability and Development Council partly to watch risks that may spread from one market to another; for the central bank to do its bit, it needs to be tuned in sufficiently to identify trouble before it amplifies. That said, the new interface should act as a market lens rather than anything that resembles a tool.