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Mint Quick Edit | RBI's proposed committee for financial markets is timely: Here’s how it may work best

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read8 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Policymakers may need an integrated ear to the trading floor, as it were.
Policymakers may need an integrated ear to the trading floor, as it were. (PTI)
Summary

An integrated formal interface with financial market participants would give the Reserve Bank of India a closer ear to how trading floors interact, which could help it spot contagion effects and stability risks early. It mustn’t suffer mission creep, though.

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One notable decision of the Reserve Bank of India declared along with its monetary policy revision on Wednesday is to set up a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets. Its composition and terms haven’t yet been announced, but its broad remit will be to serve as a forum for engagement with market participants and stakeholders.

One notable decision of the Reserve Bank of India declared along with its monetary policy revision on Wednesday is to set up a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets. Its composition and terms haven’t yet been announced, but its broad remit will be to serve as a forum for engagement with market participants and stakeholders.

Discussions are expected to revolve around policy and operational matters related to money, government securities and foreign exchange markets, apart from infrastructure and the markets for their respective derivatives.

Discussions are expected to revolve around policy and operational matters related to money, government securities and foreign exchange markets, apart from infrastructure and the markets for their respective derivatives.

Such a panel seems timely. As India’s recent currency market difficulties have shown, economic troubles can travel quickly through financial markets even as effects on the real economy follow. Policymakers, therefore, may need an integrated ear to the trading floor, as it were.

In 2010, India created a Financial Stability and Development Council partly to watch risks that may spread from one market to another; for the central bank to do its bit, it needs to be tuned in sufficiently to identify trouble before it amplifies. That said, the new interface should act as a market lens rather than anything that resembles a tool.

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    Mint Editorial Board

    The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

    levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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    HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | RBI's proposed committee for financial markets is timely: Here’s how it may work best

    Mint Quick Edit | RBI's proposed committee for financial markets is timely: Here’s how it may work best

    Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
    1 min read8 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
    Policymakers may need an integrated ear to the trading floor, as it were.
    Policymakers may need an integrated ear to the trading floor, as it were. (PTI)
    Summary

    An integrated formal interface with financial market participants would give the Reserve Bank of India a closer ear to how trading floors interact, which could help it spot contagion effects and stability risks early. It mustn’t suffer mission creep, though.

    Gift this article

    One notable decision of the Reserve Bank of India declared along with its monetary policy revision on Wednesday is to set up a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets. Its composition and terms haven’t yet been announced, but its broad remit will be to serve as a forum for engagement with market participants and stakeholders.

    One notable decision of the Reserve Bank of India declared along with its monetary policy revision on Wednesday is to set up a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets. Its composition and terms haven’t yet been announced, but its broad remit will be to serve as a forum for engagement with market participants and stakeholders.

    Discussions are expected to revolve around policy and operational matters related to money, government securities and foreign exchange markets, apart from infrastructure and the markets for their respective derivatives.

    Discussions are expected to revolve around policy and operational matters related to money, government securities and foreign exchange markets, apart from infrastructure and the markets for their respective derivatives.

    Such a panel seems timely. As India’s recent currency market difficulties have shown, economic troubles can travel quickly through financial markets even as effects on the real economy follow. Policymakers, therefore, may need an integrated ear to the trading floor, as it were.

    In 2010, India created a Financial Stability and Development Council partly to watch risks that may spread from one market to another; for the central bank to do its bit, it needs to be tuned in sufficiently to identify trouble before it amplifies. That said, the new interface should act as a market lens rather than anything that resembles a tool.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Mint Editorial Board

      The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

      levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | RBI's proposed committee for financial markets is timely: Here’s how it may work best
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