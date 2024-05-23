Mint Quick Edit | RBI's surprise surplus transfer: Use it wisely
Summary
- The Reserve Bank of India decided to transfer a record surplus of ₹2.11 trillion to the government for 2023-24 even after raising its contingent buffer. Whatever led to the bonanza, the Centre should use it to reduce the fiscal deficit.
The latest transfer of surplus to the government approved by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) board came as a big surprise. At ₹2.1 trillion, the figure for 2023-24—to be paid in 2024-25—is the highest ever. It’s nearly double the ₹1.02 trillion anticipated by the Centre for its annual budget.