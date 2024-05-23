Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | RBI's surprise surplus transfer: Use it wisely

Mint Quick Edit | RBI's surprise surplus transfer: Use it wisely

Livemint

  • The Reserve Bank of India decided to transfer a record surplus of 2.11 trillion to the government for 2023-24 even after raising its contingent buffer. Whatever led to the bonanza, the Centre should use it to reduce the fiscal deficit.

The latest transfer of surplus to the government approved by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) board came as a big surprise.

The latest transfer of surplus to the government approved by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) board came as a big surprise. At 2.1 trillion, the figure for 2023-24—to be paid in 2024-25—is the highest ever. It’s nearly double the 1.02 trillion anticipated by the Centre for its annual budget.

The latest transfer of surplus to the government approved by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) board came as a big surprise. At 2.1 trillion, the figure for 2023-24—to be paid in 2024-25—is the highest ever. It’s nearly double the 1.02 trillion anticipated by the Centre for its annual budget.

Also read: India eyes 1 lakh crore bonanza from central bank, aiding budget

The figure is so large despite RBI setting aside the highest prescribed 6.5% of its balance sheet as its contingent risk buffer, up from 6% in 2022-23 and 5.5% during the covid years, when the buffer was reduced to lend the economy support. With the economy’s recovery, RBI can afford to raise the buffer again. But what explains such a large payout? Higher interest earned on foreign securities may have spelt a bonanza, as bond yields reigned strong globally in line with high policy rates.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Also read: India eyes 1 lakh crore bonanza from central bank, aiding budget

The figure is so large despite RBI setting aside the highest prescribed 6.5% of its balance sheet as its contingent risk buffer, up from 6% in 2022-23 and 5.5% during the covid years, when the buffer was reduced to lend the economy support. With the economy’s recovery, RBI can afford to raise the buffer again. But what explains such a large payout? Higher interest earned on foreign securities may have spelt a bonanza, as bond yields reigned strong globally in line with high policy rates.

In the past, revaluation gains on RBI’s foreign exchange reserves had helped swell its surplus. The government, on its part, would be chuffed, with over 1 trillion extra coming its way. It will give the current year’s final budget, due after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, some fiscal leeway. The Centre could opt to spend that much more, but it would be better to further reduce the budget’s deficit instead.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.