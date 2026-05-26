Mint Quick Edit | Reform India’s oil sector: liberate fuel prices and let market forces do their job

State-run fuel retailers raised prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth time in less than a fortnight on Monday. This takes their cumulative post-oil-shock increase in the price of each of these two fuels to about ₹7.5 per litre.
Despite the hikes, public sector oil marketing companies are losing a little under ₹600 crore per day on their sales, according to Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the ministry of petroleum.
Sure, fuel retailers made outsized profits last year, when prices weren’t cut despite crude oil costing less globally, but more money could now be lost within a quarter, given this year’s bills, the ministry added.
Fuel price hikes are a hot-button issue in Indian politics, as they don’t just stoke inflation, but are widely seen as a public-policy decision more than a market necessity or business imperative. It would be better to snap this legacy link between populism and economic policy.