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Mint Quick Edit | Reform India’s oil sector: liberate fuel prices and let market forces do their job

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read26 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Fuel price hikes are a hot-button issue in Indian politics.
Fuel price hikes are a hot-button issue in Indian politics.(PTI)
Summary

Political economy pressures are often reform opportunities. This sector’s rusty old link with politics needs to snap for statist-legacy price controls to be given up once and for all. It’s time for a bold policy review.

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State-run fuel retailers raised prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth time in less than a fortnight on Monday. This takes their cumulative post-oil-shock increase in the price of each of these two fuels to about 7.5 per litre.

State-run fuel retailers raised prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth time in less than a fortnight on Monday. This takes their cumulative post-oil-shock increase in the price of each of these two fuels to about 7.5 per litre.

Also Read | The Gulf war’s oil shock should revive India’s agenda of fuel market reforms
Also Read | The Gulf war’s oil shock should revive India’s agenda of fuel market reforms

Despite the hikes, public sector oil marketing companies are losing a little under 600 crore per day on their sales, according to Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the ministry of petroleum.

Sure, fuel retailers made outsized profits last year, when prices weren’t cut despite crude oil costing less globally, but more money could now be lost within a quarter, given this year’s bills, the ministry added.

Also Read | Fuel saving mission: policy moves could help India reduce oil dependence

Fuel price hikes are a hot-button issue in Indian politics, as they don’t just stoke inflation, but are widely seen as a public-policy decision more than a market necessity or business imperative. It would be better to snap this legacy link between populism and economic policy.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why more fuel price hikes are likely around the corner

State intervention in crisis time can be justified in favour of stability and the West Asia war has been an exceptional blow to the economy. But oil usage needs compression globally and bills need to be widely shared for fuel prices to do their market job. A bullet boldly needs to be bitten on this reform.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Reform India’s oil sector: liberate fuel prices and let market forces do their job

Mint Quick Edit | Reform India’s oil sector: liberate fuel prices and let market forces do their job

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read26 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Fuel price hikes are a hot-button issue in Indian politics.
Fuel price hikes are a hot-button issue in Indian politics.(PTI)
Summary

Political economy pressures are often reform opportunities. This sector’s rusty old link with politics needs to snap for statist-legacy price controls to be given up once and for all. It’s time for a bold policy review.

Gift this article

State-run fuel retailers raised prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth time in less than a fortnight on Monday. This takes their cumulative post-oil-shock increase in the price of each of these two fuels to about 7.5 per litre.

State-run fuel retailers raised prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth time in less than a fortnight on Monday. This takes their cumulative post-oil-shock increase in the price of each of these two fuels to about 7.5 per litre.

Also Read | The Gulf war’s oil shock should revive India’s agenda of fuel market reforms
Also Read | The Gulf war’s oil shock should revive India’s agenda of fuel market reforms

Despite the hikes, public sector oil marketing companies are losing a little under 600 crore per day on their sales, according to Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the ministry of petroleum.

Sure, fuel retailers made outsized profits last year, when prices weren’t cut despite crude oil costing less globally, but more money could now be lost within a quarter, given this year’s bills, the ministry added.

Also Read | Fuel saving mission: policy moves could help India reduce oil dependence

Fuel price hikes are a hot-button issue in Indian politics, as they don’t just stoke inflation, but are widely seen as a public-policy decision more than a market necessity or business imperative. It would be better to snap this legacy link between populism and economic policy.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why more fuel price hikes are likely around the corner

State intervention in crisis time can be justified in favour of stability and the West Asia war has been an exceptional blow to the economy. But oil usage needs compression globally and bills need to be widely shared for fuel prices to do their market job. A bullet boldly needs to be bitten on this reform.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Reform India’s oil sector: liberate fuel prices and let market forces do their job
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