Springing a surprise, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a plan for what he called America’s first new refinery in half-a-century, backed by investment from India’s Reliance. To be built by America First Refining, it is part of a deal whose value Trump put at $300 billion, calling it the biggest in US history.
Mint Quick Edit | A Reliance-backed refinery in Texas? Good news for India-US economic relations
SummaryTrump’s announcement of a refinery to be set up in the US with Reliance backing may evoke wonder around a $300 billion deal he has hailed as America’s biggest ever. Whatever the actual details may be, it sounds like a win-win-win for Trump, Reliance and India.
