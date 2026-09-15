Mint Quick Edit | Retail inflation has been above RBI’s target for three months in a row: time to act?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read15 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Government data shows consumer inflation climbed to 4.8% in August, year-on-year. (REUTERS)
Summary
With consumer inflation at 4.8% in August and both El Nino and an oil shock raising risks, it may be time for India’s central bank to pull out its monetary toolbox. The economy’s strong pace of growth grants RBI the space for a hawkish move.

Inflationary pressures have begun to build up. Government data shows consumer inflation climbed to 4.8% in August, year-on-year. This marked the third-straight month that this gauge, which RBI tracks for framing monetary policy, has topped the central bank’s 4% target.

Separate government data, also released on Monday, showed wholesale inflation inched up to 9.9% in August compared with 9.8% in July. Both the readings are in line with economists’ expectations as deficient rainfall seems to have hurt farm output and driven up food prices. These pressures could intensify in the months ahead.

More worryingly, Brent crude oil prices hit $107 a barrel amid a flare-up in the West Asia conflict. This could send fuel prices up and stoke broader inflationary pressures.

Notably, India’s economy has been growing robustly despite the effects of tariffs and global supply disruptions. This grants RBI space to keep its gaze on inflation, especially as the US Federal Reserve looks set to tighten policy this week, which could pressure the rupee down if a squeezed rate spread over US assets results in capital outflows. All considered, it may be best if RBI tightens monetary conditions in India.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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