Mint Quick Edit | Retail inflation has been above RBI’s target for three months in a row: time to act?

Inflationary pressures have begun to build up. Government data shows consumer inflation climbed to 4.8% in August, year-on-year. This marked the third-straight month that this gauge, which RBI tracks for framing monetary policy, has topped the central bank’s 4% target.
Inflationary pressures have begun to build up. Government data shows consumer inflation climbed to 4.8% in August, year-on-year. This marked the third-straight month that this gauge, which RBI tracks for framing monetary policy, has topped the central bank’s 4% target.
Separate government data, also released on Monday, showed wholesale inflation inched up to 9.9% in August compared with 9.8% in July. Both the readings are in line with economists’ expectations as deficient rainfall seems to have hurt farm output and driven up food prices. These pressures could intensify in the months ahead.
Separate government data, also released on Monday, showed wholesale inflation inched up to 9.9% in August compared with 9.8% in July. Both the readings are in line with economists’ expectations as deficient rainfall seems to have hurt farm output and driven up food prices. These pressures could intensify in the months ahead.
More worryingly, Brent crude oil prices hit $107 a barrel amid a flare-up in the West Asia conflict. This could send fuel prices up and stoke broader inflationary pressures.
Notably, India’s economy has been growing robustly despite the effects of tariffs and global supply disruptions. This grants RBI space to keep its gaze on inflation, especially as the US Federal Reserve looks set to tighten policy this week, which could pressure the rupee down if a squeezed rate spread over US assets results in capital outflows. All considered, it may be best if RBI tightens monetary conditions in India.