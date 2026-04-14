Retail inflation edged higher to 3.4% from a year ago in March from 3.2% in February, government data issued on Monday showed. The main driver was dearer food, whose prices rose 3.9%, quicker than February’s 3.5% increase.
Mint Quick Edit | Retail inflation has begun to rise on the back of cost pressures: Is there worse to come?
SummaryInflation has edged up, mostly due to rising food prices. With the pass-through effects of costlier energy still to show up and West Asia’s war threatening to flare up again, India’s Consumer Price Index may need hawkish attention.
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