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Mint Quick Edit | Russian oil is flowing into India—but what about the geopolitical angle?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read23 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
With Gulf supply disrupted, diversified sources make sense.
With Gulf supply disrupted, diversified sources make sense. (AFP)
Summary

The country's imports of crude oil from Russia are about to set a record this month, despite America's flip-flop sanctions. Observers who place such trends under the lens of global geopolitics shouldn’t read too much into the data, though.

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Although uncertainty prevails over whether the US will extend its sanctions waiver for India’s Russian oil imports, inward shipments are poised to hit their highest monthly level ever in June, according to Kpler data.

Although uncertainty prevails over whether the US will extend its sanctions waiver for India’s Russian oil imports, inward shipments are poised to hit their highest monthly level ever in June, according to Kpler data.

Also Read | Iran deal leaves more questions than answers. Why oil prices are falling anyway.

Indian imports of Russian crude have averaged 2.6 million daily barrels so far this month, or more than half the country’s total oil inflow from overseas. By the end of this month, the average figure is expected to settle above 2.35 million barrels per day, beating the previous high of 2.2 million in May 2023.

Also Read | Why this crude oil crisis is unlikely to play out the way past supply shocks did

This isn’t a sudden spurt either. Last month saw a daily average of about 1.9 million Russian barrels imported. Broadly, the data indicates that India has been sourcing significant quantities of oil from Russia despite off-and-on US sanctions. While discounts after the West sought to squeeze Russia’s hydrocarbon exports in 2022 explain India’s initial rise in offtake, other factors seem to be in play now.

Also Read | Crude comfort: Let's not lose sleep over India’s rising oil dependency

With Gulf supply disrupted, diversified sources make sense. We’re also buying oil from the US and Venezuela. These are derisking measures. If our oil-import numbers reveal anything geopolitical, it’s this: New Delhi’s neutrality widens our options for energy security.

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Russian oil is flowing into India—but what about the geopolitical angle?

Mint Quick Edit | Russian oil is flowing into India—but what about the geopolitical angle?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read23 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
With Gulf supply disrupted, diversified sources make sense.
With Gulf supply disrupted, diversified sources make sense. (AFP)
Summary

The country's imports of crude oil from Russia are about to set a record this month, despite America's flip-flop sanctions. Observers who place such trends under the lens of global geopolitics shouldn’t read too much into the data, though.

Gift this article

Although uncertainty prevails over whether the US will extend its sanctions waiver for India’s Russian oil imports, inward shipments are poised to hit their highest monthly level ever in June, according to Kpler data.

Although uncertainty prevails over whether the US will extend its sanctions waiver for India’s Russian oil imports, inward shipments are poised to hit their highest monthly level ever in June, according to Kpler data.

Also Read | Iran deal leaves more questions than answers. Why oil prices are falling anyway.

Indian imports of Russian crude have averaged 2.6 million daily barrels so far this month, or more than half the country’s total oil inflow from overseas. By the end of this month, the average figure is expected to settle above 2.35 million barrels per day, beating the previous high of 2.2 million in May 2023.

Also Read | Why this crude oil crisis is unlikely to play out the way past supply shocks did

This isn’t a sudden spurt either. Last month saw a daily average of about 1.9 million Russian barrels imported. Broadly, the data indicates that India has been sourcing significant quantities of oil from Russia despite off-and-on US sanctions. While discounts after the West sought to squeeze Russia’s hydrocarbon exports in 2022 explain India’s initial rise in offtake, other factors seem to be in play now.

Also Read | Crude comfort: Let's not lose sleep over India’s rising oil dependency

With Gulf supply disrupted, diversified sources make sense. We’re also buying oil from the US and Venezuela. These are derisking measures. If our oil-import numbers reveal anything geopolitical, it’s this: New Delhi’s neutrality widens our options for energy security.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Russian oil is flowing into India—but what about the geopolitical angle?
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