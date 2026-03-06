Could India be returning to Russia for oil supplies? Going by a Bloomberg report, it seems so. Two shipments of Russian crude oil that were originally headed for East Asia have reportedly been redirected towards India and are expected to unload this week, with one already having reached Paradip.
Mint Quick Edit | Russian oil: The US must accept that India will do what it must for its energy security
SummaryAs the Iran war disrupts Gulf oil supply, India may be turning to Russian crude again, regardless of what Washington makes of it. It’s about time the US accepts that oil is an openly traded commodity—and that’s good for the global market.
