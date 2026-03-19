Ideally, the government should restrict its role in any sector to framing the policy under which all players must do business and leave pricing and other strategic decisions to participants. But when a market isn’t well contested, state intervention may be justified.
Mint Quick Edit | Seat pricing rules: Is this intervention in India’s aviation market justified?
SummaryThe government has responded to passenger discontent by directing airlines to keep at least 60% of their flight seats free of any extra charge. Regulatory overreach? That depends on the market’s level of competition—and there isn’t enough.
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