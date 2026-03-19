Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | Seat pricing rules: Is this intervention in India’s aviation market justified?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read19 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
What began as extra fees for prized seats turned into an extractive game once some airlines began to price almost all seats, with only a few left charge-free.
What began as extra fees for prized seats turned into an extractive game once some airlines began to price almost all seats, with only a few left charge-free.(istockphoto)
Summary

The government has responded to passenger discontent by directing airlines to keep at least 60% of their flight seats free of any extra charge. Regulatory overreach? That depends on the market’s level of competition—and there isn’t enough.

Gift this article

Ideally, the government should restrict its role in any sector to framing the policy under which all players must do business and leave pricing and other strategic decisions to participants. But when a market isn’t well contested, state intervention may be justified.

Ideally, the government should restrict its role in any sector to framing the policy under which all players must do business and leave pricing and other strategic decisions to participants. But when a market isn’t well contested, state intervention may be justified.

Also Read | Fly economy, pay premium: How seat sees became legal extortion

This is the case with Indian aviation, where the government has gone into the minutiae of seat pricing in the interest of passengers. It has directed airlines to ensure that at least 60% of a flight’s seats are offered free of add-on charges for seat-location preferences and see that those travelling together are seated that way.

Also Read | Public interest question: Is dynamic pricing of airfares fair to everybody?

This should always have been the practice. But what began as extra fees for prized seats turned into an extractive game once some airlines began to price almost all seats, with only a few left charge-free.

Also Read | Dynamic pricing is everywhere—from air tickets to train seats. Should it be?

Aviation is a licensed sector, by necessity, which means restricted competition. However, this market’s domination by just two players may have rendered its self-corrective mechanism ineffective. When rivalry is robust, consumer choices shape business results, which motivates firms to serve people well. If that fails, state intervention is fine. But as a stopgap. The real solution is to foster competition in our skies.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Seat pricing rules: Is this intervention in India’s aviation market justified?

Mint Quick Edit | Seat pricing rules: Is this intervention in India’s aviation market justified?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read19 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
What began as extra fees for prized seats turned into an extractive game once some airlines began to price almost all seats, with only a few left charge-free.
What began as extra fees for prized seats turned into an extractive game once some airlines began to price almost all seats, with only a few left charge-free.(istockphoto)
Summary

The government has responded to passenger discontent by directing airlines to keep at least 60% of their flight seats free of any extra charge. Regulatory overreach? That depends on the market’s level of competition—and there isn’t enough.

Gift this article

Ideally, the government should restrict its role in any sector to framing the policy under which all players must do business and leave pricing and other strategic decisions to participants. But when a market isn’t well contested, state intervention may be justified.

Ideally, the government should restrict its role in any sector to framing the policy under which all players must do business and leave pricing and other strategic decisions to participants. But when a market isn’t well contested, state intervention may be justified.

Also Read | Fly economy, pay premium: How seat sees became legal extortion

This is the case with Indian aviation, where the government has gone into the minutiae of seat pricing in the interest of passengers. It has directed airlines to ensure that at least 60% of a flight’s seats are offered free of add-on charges for seat-location preferences and see that those travelling together are seated that way.

Also Read | Public interest question: Is dynamic pricing of airfares fair to everybody?

This should always have been the practice. But what began as extra fees for prized seats turned into an extractive game once some airlines began to price almost all seats, with only a few left charge-free.

Also Read | Dynamic pricing is everywhere—from air tickets to train seats. Should it be?

Aviation is a licensed sector, by necessity, which means restricted competition. However, this market’s domination by just two players may have rendered its self-corrective mechanism ineffective. When rivalry is robust, consumer choices shape business results, which motivates firms to serve people well. If that fails, state intervention is fine. But as a stopgap. The real solution is to foster competition in our skies.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Seat pricing rules: Is this intervention in India’s aviation market justified?
Read Next Story