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Mint Quick Edit | Sebi norms for IPO bands: improve price discovery but keep rigging risk in check

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read25 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India’s stock market regulator wants rules relaxed for the price discovery mechanism used during the pre-open call auction session for IPOs.
India’s stock market regulator wants rules relaxed for the price discovery mechanism used during the pre-open call auction session for IPOs.(REUTERS)
Summary

The market regulator's proposal to relax price discovery bands for initial public offerings (IPOs) may spell more efficient price discovery but safety mustn’t get short shrift.

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed tweaks to pre-open call auction sessions for initial public offerings (IPOs). India’s stock market regulator wants rules relaxed for the time window in which an exchange is fed with data on ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ orders for a price to arise that balances demand with supply.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed tweaks to pre-open call auction sessions for initial public offerings (IPOs). India’s stock market regulator wants rules relaxed for the time window in which an exchange is fed with data on ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ orders for a price to arise that balances demand with supply.

Also Read | SpaceX’s IPO is a bet gravity doesn’t apply to Elon Musk

An IPO’s ‘dummy price band’ around its issue price is designed to keep out distortively over- or underpriced bids, but since stiff limits could cap a debut share’s price below its fair equilibrium, a key Sebi proposal seeks to stretch them in automatic 10% jumps if at least five unique-PAN traders bid beyond the band.

Also Read | A single securities market code will help but Sebi may need extra muscle

To the extent greater band elasticity spells smoother price discovery, the broad idea is welcome. Market efficiency is about keeping authentic trades in synchrony. However, since price rigging also gets easier the fewer traders it takes to shift circuit limits, the five-trader condition may need a rethink.

Also Read | GN Bajpai: Sebi should review market infrastructure institutions

Perhaps it should take a rising multiple of traders for each band extension: five once, 25 the next. Startups no longer need a track record of profit to raise public funds. And without price-earning ratios, it’s harder for investors to tell future value apart from asset inflation.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Sebi norms for IPO bands: improve price discovery but keep rigging risk in check

Mint Quick Edit | Sebi norms for IPO bands: improve price discovery but keep rigging risk in check

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read25 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India’s stock market regulator wants rules relaxed for the price discovery mechanism used during the pre-open call auction session for IPOs.
India’s stock market regulator wants rules relaxed for the price discovery mechanism used during the pre-open call auction session for IPOs.(REUTERS)
Summary

The market regulator's proposal to relax price discovery bands for initial public offerings (IPOs) may spell more efficient price discovery but safety mustn’t get short shrift.

Gift this article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed tweaks to pre-open call auction sessions for initial public offerings (IPOs). India’s stock market regulator wants rules relaxed for the time window in which an exchange is fed with data on ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ orders for a price to arise that balances demand with supply.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed tweaks to pre-open call auction sessions for initial public offerings (IPOs). India’s stock market regulator wants rules relaxed for the time window in which an exchange is fed with data on ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ orders for a price to arise that balances demand with supply.

Also Read | SpaceX’s IPO is a bet gravity doesn’t apply to Elon Musk

An IPO’s ‘dummy price band’ around its issue price is designed to keep out distortively over- or underpriced bids, but since stiff limits could cap a debut share’s price below its fair equilibrium, a key Sebi proposal seeks to stretch them in automatic 10% jumps if at least five unique-PAN traders bid beyond the band.

Also Read | A single securities market code will help but Sebi may need extra muscle

To the extent greater band elasticity spells smoother price discovery, the broad idea is welcome. Market efficiency is about keeping authentic trades in synchrony. However, since price rigging also gets easier the fewer traders it takes to shift circuit limits, the five-trader condition may need a rethink.

Also Read | GN Bajpai: Sebi should review market infrastructure institutions

Perhaps it should take a rising multiple of traders for each band extension: five once, 25 the next. Startups no longer need a track record of profit to raise public funds. And without price-earning ratios, it’s harder for investors to tell future value apart from asset inflation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Sebi norms for IPO bands: improve price discovery but keep rigging risk in check
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