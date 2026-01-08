The government’s 7.4% first advance estimate of real GDP growth in 2025-26 released on Wednesday offers reassurance that India’s economy is growing robustly. After 2024-25’s 6.5% expansion, this pick-up in pace is noteworthy given the global headwinds we have faced.
Mint Quick Edit | Single-digit nominal GDP growth could complicate the government’s fiscal planning
SummaryIndia’s real pace of economic expansion has been pegged at 7.4% for 2025-26 by an early estimate. But nominal growth of just 8% could test this year’s fiscal math—and if the gap remains small, debt reduction would get harder.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More