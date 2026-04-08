Smartphone makers in India have raised prices by as much as 40%, according to a Mint report, as the war in West Asia and a chip scarcity push up costs. The increases appear to be industry-wide, with brands such as Vivo, Oppo and Samsung, among others, raising their price tags.
Mint Quick Edit | Smartphones need tax relief: These essential devices are getting way too expensive
SummarySmartphone prices in India have leapt up as input costs rise. Given how vital these handsets are, they deserve tax relief just to help keep them within the reach of our multitudes. This is no ordinary product category.
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