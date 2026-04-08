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Mint Quick Edit | Smartphones need tax relief: These essential devices are getting way too expensive

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read8 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Smartphones are tickets to better lives and livelihoods.
Smartphones are tickets to better lives and livelihoods.
Summary

Smartphone prices in India have leapt up as input costs rise. Given how vital these handsets are, they deserve tax relief just to help keep them within the reach of our multitudes. This is no ordinary product category.

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Smartphone makers in India have raised prices by as much as 40%, according to a Mint report, as the war in West Asia and a chip scarcity push up costs. The increases appear to be industry-wide, with brands such as Vivo, Oppo and Samsung, among others, raising their price tags.

Smartphone makers in India have raised prices by as much as 40%, according to a Mint report, as the war in West Asia and a chip scarcity push up costs. The increases appear to be industry-wide, with brands such as Vivo, Oppo and Samsung, among others, raising their price tags.

Also Read | Laptops fly off the shelves, smartphones stagnate
Also Read | Laptops fly off the shelves, smartphones stagnate

Ordinarily, this should not attract the attention of policymakers. But these handsets are fast turning indispensable at every socio-economic level, needed as they are for internet access, UPI payments, Aadhaar identity verification and a whole lot more.

Also Read | India’s $50 billion question: How to sell more smartphones?

The dream of AI diffusion to uplift those at the bottom of India’s income pyramid also depends on smartphone affordability. As of now, the country subsidizes their production through an incentive scheme for manufacturers. But smartphone purchases bear a GST burden of 18%.

Also Read | Govt weighing new smartphone incentives in 2026, says top official

Given how quickly they are becoming essential items, India should consider offering buyers tax relief; a GST rate of 5% could make them more affordable and help revive flagging demand in this once-booming market. This is not just another consumption category. These devices are tickets to better lives and livelihoods. They mustn’t get priced out of people’s reach.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Smartphones need tax relief: These essential devices are getting way too expensive

Mint Quick Edit | Smartphones need tax relief: These essential devices are getting way too expensive

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read8 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Smartphones are tickets to better lives and livelihoods.
Smartphones are tickets to better lives and livelihoods.
Summary

Smartphone prices in India have leapt up as input costs rise. Given how vital these handsets are, they deserve tax relief just to help keep them within the reach of our multitudes. This is no ordinary product category.

Gift this article

Smartphone makers in India have raised prices by as much as 40%, according to a Mint report, as the war in West Asia and a chip scarcity push up costs. The increases appear to be industry-wide, with brands such as Vivo, Oppo and Samsung, among others, raising their price tags.

Smartphone makers in India have raised prices by as much as 40%, according to a Mint report, as the war in West Asia and a chip scarcity push up costs. The increases appear to be industry-wide, with brands such as Vivo, Oppo and Samsung, among others, raising their price tags.

Also Read | Laptops fly off the shelves, smartphones stagnate
Also Read | Laptops fly off the shelves, smartphones stagnate

Ordinarily, this should not attract the attention of policymakers. But these handsets are fast turning indispensable at every socio-economic level, needed as they are for internet access, UPI payments, Aadhaar identity verification and a whole lot more.

Also Read | India’s $50 billion question: How to sell more smartphones?

The dream of AI diffusion to uplift those at the bottom of India’s income pyramid also depends on smartphone affordability. As of now, the country subsidizes their production through an incentive scheme for manufacturers. But smartphone purchases bear a GST burden of 18%.

Also Read | Govt weighing new smartphone incentives in 2026, says top official

Given how quickly they are becoming essential items, India should consider offering buyers tax relief; a GST rate of 5% could make them more affordable and help revive flagging demand in this once-booming market. This is not just another consumption category. These devices are tickets to better lives and livelihoods. They mustn’t get priced out of people’s reach.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Smartphones need tax relief: These essential devices are getting way too expensive
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