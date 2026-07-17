Mint Quick Edit | Space crew: Isro’s losses of talent could turn out to be the private sector’s gains

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has reportedly seen a wave of resignations by scientists, prompting the government to tighten retirement and exit rules at the state-run agency. Reports suggest more than 100 employees have put in their papers lately.
Their reasons are not known, but since the space sector was thrown open to private players in 2020, it shouldn’t surprise us if Isro staffers are being drawn away as well-paying startups get ambitious. If so, this churn of talent may eventually serve the country well.
Isro will always attract people who want to be part of its missions or are motivated by a national cause. Its chief has reportedly said its programmes are not affected by departures. If Isro-trained folks help private companies innovate, that’s welcome.