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Mint Quick Edit | Space crew: Isro’s losses of talent could turn out to be the private sector’s gains

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read17 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
If Isro-trained folks help private companies innovate, that’s welcome.
If Isro-trained folks help private companies innovate, that’s welcome. (REUTERS)
Summary

While a spate of resignations at Isro may furrow eyebrows in New Delhi, if it means scientists are being lured by private players, it’s good news. India’s industry must catch up with the world’s most advanced—for which we need competition as a catalyst.

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The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has reportedly seen a wave of resignations by scientists, prompting the government to tighten retirement and exit rules at the state-run agency. Reports suggest more than 100 employees have put in their papers lately.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has reportedly seen a wave of resignations by scientists, prompting the government to tighten retirement and exit rules at the state-run agency. Reports suggest more than 100 employees have put in their papers lately.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Space tourism: Can Isro beat Blue Origin?

Their reasons are not known, but since the space sector was thrown open to private players in 2020, it shouldn’t surprise us if Isro staffers are being drawn away as well-paying startups get ambitious. If so, this churn of talent may eventually serve the country well.

Also Read | Space race: Is competition among Indian startups ready for lift-off?

Isro will always attract people who want to be part of its missions or are motivated by a national cause. Its chief has reportedly said its programmes are not affected by departures. If Isro-trained folks help private companies innovate, that’s welcome.

SpaceX’s success with reusable rockets in the US shows how private firms can outdo state-run agencies. In China, government efforts have helped it test a reusable rocket of its own, but it too has private businesses in this race.

Also Read | Space race: will China’s Long March blast past Musk’s reusable rockets?

Given how this technology reduces the cost of payload haulage into space, India must get its own act together. And it takes multiple competitors for an innovation-driven industry to thrive.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Space crew: Isro’s losses of talent could turn out to be the private sector’s gains

Mint Quick Edit | Space crew: Isro’s losses of talent could turn out to be the private sector’s gains

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read17 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
If Isro-trained folks help private companies innovate, that’s welcome.
If Isro-trained folks help private companies innovate, that’s welcome. (REUTERS)
Summary

While a spate of resignations at Isro may furrow eyebrows in New Delhi, if it means scientists are being lured by private players, it’s good news. India’s industry must catch up with the world’s most advanced—for which we need competition as a catalyst.

Gift this article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has reportedly seen a wave of resignations by scientists, prompting the government to tighten retirement and exit rules at the state-run agency. Reports suggest more than 100 employees have put in their papers lately.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has reportedly seen a wave of resignations by scientists, prompting the government to tighten retirement and exit rules at the state-run agency. Reports suggest more than 100 employees have put in their papers lately.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Space tourism: Can Isro beat Blue Origin?

Their reasons are not known, but since the space sector was thrown open to private players in 2020, it shouldn’t surprise us if Isro staffers are being drawn away as well-paying startups get ambitious. If so, this churn of talent may eventually serve the country well.

Also Read | Space race: Is competition among Indian startups ready for lift-off?

Isro will always attract people who want to be part of its missions or are motivated by a national cause. Its chief has reportedly said its programmes are not affected by departures. If Isro-trained folks help private companies innovate, that’s welcome.

SpaceX’s success with reusable rockets in the US shows how private firms can outdo state-run agencies. In China, government efforts have helped it test a reusable rocket of its own, but it too has private businesses in this race.

Also Read | Space race: will China’s Long March blast past Musk’s reusable rockets?

Given how this technology reduces the cost of payload haulage into space, India must get its own act together. And it takes multiple competitors for an innovation-driven industry to thrive.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Space crew: Isro’s losses of talent could turn out to be the private sector’s gains
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