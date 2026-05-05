East India has shown a dramatic shift to the right, with West Bengal voting decisively for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country’s latest round of assembly elections.
Mint Quick Edit | Big shifts in power raise a big question: Will investment patterns change?
SummaryThe rightist BJP has ousted a Marxist party’s inheritor of power in West Bengal, while Tamil Nadu’s originator of Dravidian ideology has lost to a less ideological party led by film star Vijay. How investor-friendly will debutant regimes be?
East India has shown a dramatic shift to the right, with West Bengal voting decisively for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country’s latest round of assembly elections.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More