With safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz still under a cloud of uncertainty, the fate of a vital chunk of global trade lies in limbo. Peace talks between the US and Iran ended over the weekend with a gulf between the two sides on multiple issues, particularly Tehran’s stockpile of uranium and its clamp on the strait.
Mint Quick Edit | Status of Hormuz: America seems set to battle Iran for control of this shipping lane
SummaryClaims and counterclaims were made by the US and Iran on the Strait of Hormuz after their peace talks collapsed, even as the US signalled it was poised to try forcing this passage open for trade cargo. Is America taking too big a risk?
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