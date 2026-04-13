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Mint Quick Edit | Status of Hormuz: America seems set to battle Iran for control of this shipping lane

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read13 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Before the Islamabad Talks, the US had signalled a will to forcibly take control of Hormuz, and it seems ready to dare it.
Before the Islamabad Talks, the US had signalled a will to forcibly take control of Hormuz, and it seems ready to dare it. (REUTERS)
Summary

Claims and counterclaims were made by the US and Iran on the Strait of Hormuz after their peace talks collapsed, even as the US signalled it was poised to try forcing this passage open for trade cargo. Is America taking too big a risk?

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With safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz still under a cloud of uncertainty, the fate of a vital chunk of global trade lies in limbo. Peace talks between the US and Iran ended over the weekend with a gulf between the two sides on multiple issues, particularly Tehran’s stockpile of uranium and its clamp on the strait.

With safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz still under a cloud of uncertainty, the fate of a vital chunk of global trade lies in limbo. Peace talks between the US and Iran ended over the weekend with a gulf between the two sides on multiple issues, particularly Tehran’s stockpile of uranium and its clamp on the strait.

Also Read | Weapon of mass disruption: The Strait of Hormuz will never be the same again

Tehran, it seems, refused to cede its assertion of sovereignty over this shipping lane, while accepting it would have marked an obvious defeat for America, its war having caused this problem in the first place.

Also Read | The toll of Hormuz: It’s America’s war but Asia’s problem

The US Pentagon has claimed that two of its military vessels crossed the strait to clear it of mines, but Tehran, which might also have deployed underwater drones on patrol, dismissed that claim as false. The only safe way in and out of the Gulf seems to involve hugging Iran’s coastline, a route many cargo carriers have taken with its approval.

Also Read | Is the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire a pause or tactical turning point?

Before the Islamabad Talks, the US had signalled a will to forcibly take control of Hormuz, and it seems ready to dare it. Daredevilry makes for poor strategy, though. More talks would’ve been the ideal way forward. But since US military action now appears imminent, the world might have to bear even more economic hardship.

Gift this article

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Status of Hormuz: America seems set to battle Iran for control of this shipping lane

Mint Quick Edit | Status of Hormuz: America seems set to battle Iran for control of this shipping lane

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read13 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Before the Islamabad Talks, the US had signalled a will to forcibly take control of Hormuz, and it seems ready to dare it.
Before the Islamabad Talks, the US had signalled a will to forcibly take control of Hormuz, and it seems ready to dare it. (REUTERS)
Summary

Claims and counterclaims were made by the US and Iran on the Strait of Hormuz after their peace talks collapsed, even as the US signalled it was poised to try forcing this passage open for trade cargo. Is America taking too big a risk?

Gift this article

With safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz still under a cloud of uncertainty, the fate of a vital chunk of global trade lies in limbo. Peace talks between the US and Iran ended over the weekend with a gulf between the two sides on multiple issues, particularly Tehran’s stockpile of uranium and its clamp on the strait.

With safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz still under a cloud of uncertainty, the fate of a vital chunk of global trade lies in limbo. Peace talks between the US and Iran ended over the weekend with a gulf between the two sides on multiple issues, particularly Tehran’s stockpile of uranium and its clamp on the strait.

Also Read | Weapon of mass disruption: The Strait of Hormuz will never be the same again

Tehran, it seems, refused to cede its assertion of sovereignty over this shipping lane, while accepting it would have marked an obvious defeat for America, its war having caused this problem in the first place.

Also Read | The toll of Hormuz: It’s America’s war but Asia’s problem

The US Pentagon has claimed that two of its military vessels crossed the strait to clear it of mines, but Tehran, which might also have deployed underwater drones on patrol, dismissed that claim as false. The only safe way in and out of the Gulf seems to involve hugging Iran’s coastline, a route many cargo carriers have taken with its approval.

Also Read | Is the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire a pause or tactical turning point?

Before the Islamabad Talks, the US had signalled a will to forcibly take control of Hormuz, and it seems ready to dare it. Daredevilry makes for poor strategy, though. More talks would’ve been the ideal way forward. But since US military action now appears imminent, the world might have to bear even more economic hardship.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Status of Hormuz: America seems set to battle Iran for control of this shipping lane
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