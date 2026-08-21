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Mint Quick Edit | Low sugar: why India’s ethanol blending programme calls for a review

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read21 Aug 2026, 07:01 AM IST
If sugarcane is shipped in, it would be for the first time in nearly a decade.
If sugarcane is shipped in, it would be for the first time in nearly a decade.(REUTERS)
Summary

Sugar prices are rising and policy curbs are in place for bulk stocks. To what extent is sugarcane diversion to ethanol production for blending with fuels to blame? Policymakers need a big-picture review of how policies and markets interact.

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India’s push for greater ethanol in fuel blends could have an unanticipated casualty: prices of food items that use sugar as an input. As domestic demand for sugarcane—from which much ethanol is derived—has grown, supplies seem to have fallen short, as reflected in this month’s rising market prices of sugar, which is overwhelmingly made from cane in India.

India’s push for greater ethanol in fuel blends could have an unanticipated casualty: prices of food items that use sugar as an input. As domestic demand for sugarcane—from which much ethanol is derived—has grown, supplies seem to have fallen short, as reflected in this month’s rising market prices of sugar, which is overwhelmingly made from cane in India.

For this year’s upcoming season, the government had raised cane’s support price in May by nearly 3%. Whether that gets a supply response will not be known for some time, but a sugar scarcity is evident.

For this year’s upcoming season, the government had raised cane’s support price in May by nearly 3%. Whether that gets a supply response will not be known for some time, but a sugar scarcity is evident.

The government has imposed limits on the sugar stocks that bulk buyers can hold. It reportedly also has imports under consideration. If the sweetener is shipped in, it would be for the first time in nearly a decade. Adequacy plans seem to have gone awry.

If a trade-off was introduced by a Gulf war-driven acceleration of fuel blending, then its wider impact could have been pre-tested through market models. India’s blending programme needs a review for other reasons too.

Demand patterns should be given a role in what’s available at filling stations. Motorists may well be ready to pay a premium for lower-ethanol blends.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Low sugar: why India’s ethanol blending programme calls for a review

Mint Quick Edit | Low sugar: why India’s ethanol blending programme calls for a review

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read21 Aug 2026, 07:01 AM IST
If sugarcane is shipped in, it would be for the first time in nearly a decade.
If sugarcane is shipped in, it would be for the first time in nearly a decade.(REUTERS)
Summary

Sugar prices are rising and policy curbs are in place for bulk stocks. To what extent is sugarcane diversion to ethanol production for blending with fuels to blame? Policymakers need a big-picture review of how policies and markets interact.

Gift this article

India’s push for greater ethanol in fuel blends could have an unanticipated casualty: prices of food items that use sugar as an input. As domestic demand for sugarcane—from which much ethanol is derived—has grown, supplies seem to have fallen short, as reflected in this month’s rising market prices of sugar, which is overwhelmingly made from cane in India.

India’s push for greater ethanol in fuel blends could have an unanticipated casualty: prices of food items that use sugar as an input. As domestic demand for sugarcane—from which much ethanol is derived—has grown, supplies seem to have fallen short, as reflected in this month’s rising market prices of sugar, which is overwhelmingly made from cane in India.

For this year’s upcoming season, the government had raised cane’s support price in May by nearly 3%. Whether that gets a supply response will not be known for some time, but a sugar scarcity is evident.

For this year’s upcoming season, the government had raised cane’s support price in May by nearly 3%. Whether that gets a supply response will not be known for some time, but a sugar scarcity is evident.

The government has imposed limits on the sugar stocks that bulk buyers can hold. It reportedly also has imports under consideration. If the sweetener is shipped in, it would be for the first time in nearly a decade. Adequacy plans seem to have gone awry.

If a trade-off was introduced by a Gulf war-driven acceleration of fuel blending, then its wider impact could have been pre-tested through market models. India’s blending programme needs a review for other reasons too.

Demand patterns should be given a role in what’s available at filling stations. Motorists may well be ready to pay a premium for lower-ethanol blends.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Low sugar: why India’s ethanol blending programme calls for a review
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