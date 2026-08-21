Mint Quick Edit | Low sugar: why India’s ethanol blending programme calls for a review

India’s push for greater ethanol in fuel blends could have an unanticipated casualty: prices of food items that use sugar as an input. As domestic demand for sugarcane—from which much ethanol is derived—has grown, supplies seem to have fallen short, as reflected in this month’s rising market prices of sugar, which is overwhelmingly made from cane in India.
India’s push for greater ethanol in fuel blends could have an unanticipated casualty: prices of food items that use sugar as an input. As domestic demand for sugarcane—from which much ethanol is derived—has grown, supplies seem to have fallen short, as reflected in this month’s rising market prices of sugar, which is overwhelmingly made from cane in India.
For this year’s upcoming season, the government had raised cane’s support price in May by nearly 3%. Whether that gets a supply response will not be known for some time, but a sugar scarcity is evident.
For this year’s upcoming season, the government had raised cane’s support price in May by nearly 3%. Whether that gets a supply response will not be known for some time, but a sugar scarcity is evident.
The government has imposed limits on the sugar stocks that bulk buyers can hold. It reportedly also has imports under consideration. If the sweetener is shipped in, it would be for the first time in nearly a decade. Adequacy plans seem to have gone awry.
If a trade-off was introduced by a Gulf war-driven acceleration of fuel blending, then its wider impact could have been pre-tested through market models. India’s blending programme needs a review for other reasons too.
Demand patterns should be given a role in what’s available at filling stations. Motorists may well be ready to pay a premium for lower-ethanol blends.