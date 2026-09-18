Mint Quick Edit | The Tata Sons saga took a stunning turn with Chandrasekaran’s term extension

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read18 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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The company whose leadership is being fought over may be headed for a public listing under a Reserve Bank of India rule for large financiers. (Bloomberg)
Summary
Five more years for N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairperson, contested by its majority owner amid a deep split on the eve of an RBI-ordered public listing. It’s the latest twist in the story of the Tata Group. Does it make a Tata deal with its minority partner more likely?

In a dramatic twist at the Tata Group, the board of Tata Sons on Thursday voted in favour of another five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran as the group holding company’s chairman.

Controversy erupted over whether board member Venu Srinivasan had a right to vote. Redoubtably, assenting members based their decisions on earlier resolutions.

Tata Trusts, with a 66% stake in Tata Sons, called the vote “illegal,” baring a deep split in trying times. Noel Tata, as the Trusts’ chief, was outvoted and Chandrasekaran asked to reverse his earlier decision not to seek an extension.

The company whose leadership is being fought over may be headed for a public listing under a Reserve Bank of India rule for large financiers. Since at least a quarter of Tata Sons’ equity would eventually need to float, the Trusts’ stake stands to get diluted.

Its minority partner, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, which owns 18.4%, needs cash to relieve debt and has been in a stand-off with Tata over an exit path. SP’s shares are illiquid, since they need a Tata okay to sell off (or must be sold back to the group). Tata Sons going public would resolve that. But there might be space for a pre-listing Tata-SP deal too.

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The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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