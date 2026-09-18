Mint Quick Edit | The Tata Sons saga took a stunning turn with Chandrasekaran’s term extension

In a dramatic twist at the Tata Group, the board of Tata Sons on Thursday voted in favour of another five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran as the group holding company’s chairman.
Controversy erupted over whether board member Venu Srinivasan had a right to vote. Redoubtably, assenting members based their decisions on earlier resolutions.
Tata Trusts, with a 66% stake in Tata Sons, called the vote “illegal,” baring a deep split in trying times. Noel Tata, as the Trusts’ chief, was outvoted and Chandrasekaran asked to reverse his earlier decision not to seek an extension.