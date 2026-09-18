Mint Quick Edit | The Tata Sons saga took a stunning turn with Chandrasekaran’s term extension

In a dramatic twist at the Tata Group, the board of Tata Sons on Thursday voted in favour of another five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran as the group holding company’s chairman.
In a dramatic twist at the Tata Group, the board of Tata Sons on Thursday voted in favour of another five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran as the group holding company’s chairman.
Controversy erupted over whether board member Venu Srinivasan had a right to vote. Redoubtably, assenting members based their decisions on earlier resolutions.
Controversy erupted over whether board member Venu Srinivasan had a right to vote. Redoubtably, assenting members based their decisions on earlier resolutions.
Tata Trusts, with a 66% stake in Tata Sons, called the vote “illegal,” baring a deep split in trying times. Noel Tata, as the Trusts’ chief, was outvoted and Chandrasekaran asked to reverse his earlier decision not to seek an extension.
The company whose leadership is being fought over may be headed for a public listing under a Reserve Bank of India rule for large financiers. Since at least a quarter of Tata Sons’ equity would eventually need to float, the Trusts’ stake stands to get diluted.
Its minority partner, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, which owns 18.4%, needs cash to relieve debt and has been in a stand-off with Tata over an exit path. SP’s shares are illiquid, since they need a Tata okay to sell off (or must be sold back to the group). Tata Sons going public would resolve that. But there might be space for a pre-listing Tata-SP deal too.