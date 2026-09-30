Mint Quick Edit | Tata's three-way merger idea may or may not work out—but it reflects the owner’s will

Have the trusts that own 66% of Tata Sons found an escape hatch from regulatory pressure to take the company public? In Tata Trusts’ view, a merger of Tata Sons with two operating firms, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), would rejig the combine’s revenues and assets in a way that will enable the group’s holding company to drop its ‘financial’ tag along with a tickbox that required it to give up private ownership.
Have the trusts that own 66% of Tata Sons found an escape hatch from regulatory pressure to take the company public? In Tata Trusts’ view, a merger of Tata Sons with two operating firms, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), would rejig the combine’s revenues and assets in a way that will enable the group’s holding company to drop its ‘financial’ tag along with a tickbox that required it to give up private ownership.
While both TESS and TCE are currently subsidiaries of Tata Sons, the idea represents a wager on the future stability of such a union’s balance-sheet math. This plan would also need the approval of India’s central bank, Tata Sons’ regulator, apart from a nod from a board of directors in open rebellion against the will of the Trusts. So it’s a proposal that may or may not see the light of day.
Yet, no matter what the argument is for listing Tata Sons, with the question of what serves the Indian economy best at the crux of it, its owner must retain agency over its destiny. Ownership rights, let’s not forget, have not just been the key divide between capitalism and communism, they shape long-term economic outcomes.