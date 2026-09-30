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Mint Quick Edit | Tata's three-way merger idea may or may not work out—but it reflects the owner’s will

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read30 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
While both TESS and TCE are currently subsidiaries of Tata Sons, the idea represents a wager on the future stability of such a union’s balance-sheet math.
While both TESS and TCE are currently subsidiaries of Tata Sons, the idea represents a wager on the future stability of such a union’s balance-sheet math.(REUTERS)
Summary

Have Tata Trusts found a way not to list Tata Sons? Awkward as their amalgamation plan sounds and regardless of how steep that path looks, a listing must not be forced upon the Tata Group’s holding company.

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Have the trusts that own 66% of Tata Sons found an escape hatch from regulatory pressure to take the company public? In Tata Trusts’ view, a merger of Tata Sons with two operating firms, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), would rejig the combine’s revenues and assets in a way that will enable the group’s holding company to drop its ‘financial’ tag along with a tickbox that required it to give up private ownership.

Have the trusts that own 66% of Tata Sons found an escape hatch from regulatory pressure to take the company public? In Tata Trusts’ view, a merger of Tata Sons with two operating firms, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), would rejig the combine’s revenues and assets in a way that will enable the group’s holding company to drop its ‘financial’ tag along with a tickbox that required it to give up private ownership.

While both TESS and TCE are currently subsidiaries of Tata Sons, the idea represents a wager on the future stability of such a union’s balance-sheet math. This plan would also need the approval of India’s central bank, Tata Sons’ regulator, apart from a nod from a board of directors in open rebellion against the will of the Trusts. So it’s a proposal that may or may not see the light of day.

Yet, no matter what the argument is for listing Tata Sons, with the question of what serves the Indian economy best at the crux of it, its owner must retain agency over its destiny. Ownership rights, let’s not forget, have not just been the key divide between capitalism and communism, they shape long-term economic outcomes.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Tata's three-way merger idea may or may not work out—but it reflects the owner’s will

Mint Quick Edit | Tata's three-way merger idea may or may not work out—but it reflects the owner’s will

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read30 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
While both TESS and TCE are currently subsidiaries of Tata Sons, the idea represents a wager on the future stability of such a union’s balance-sheet math.
While both TESS and TCE are currently subsidiaries of Tata Sons, the idea represents a wager on the future stability of such a union’s balance-sheet math.(REUTERS)
Summary

Have Tata Trusts found a way not to list Tata Sons? Awkward as their amalgamation plan sounds and regardless of how steep that path looks, a listing must not be forced upon the Tata Group’s holding company.

Gift this article

Have the trusts that own 66% of Tata Sons found an escape hatch from regulatory pressure to take the company public? In Tata Trusts’ view, a merger of Tata Sons with two operating firms, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), would rejig the combine’s revenues and assets in a way that will enable the group’s holding company to drop its ‘financial’ tag along with a tickbox that required it to give up private ownership.

Have the trusts that own 66% of Tata Sons found an escape hatch from regulatory pressure to take the company public? In Tata Trusts’ view, a merger of Tata Sons with two operating firms, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), would rejig the combine’s revenues and assets in a way that will enable the group’s holding company to drop its ‘financial’ tag along with a tickbox that required it to give up private ownership.

While both TESS and TCE are currently subsidiaries of Tata Sons, the idea represents a wager on the future stability of such a union’s balance-sheet math. This plan would also need the approval of India’s central bank, Tata Sons’ regulator, apart from a nod from a board of directors in open rebellion against the will of the Trusts. So it’s a proposal that may or may not see the light of day.

Yet, no matter what the argument is for listing Tata Sons, with the question of what serves the Indian economy best at the crux of it, its owner must retain agency over its destiny. Ownership rights, let’s not forget, have not just been the key divide between capitalism and communism, they shape long-term economic outcomes.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Tata's three-way merger idea may or may not work out—but it reflects the owner’s will
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