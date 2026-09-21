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Mint Quick Edit | Tata turbulence: why Venu Srinivasan’s role is in India’s spotlight

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read21 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
That so much can hinge on the actions of a businessman from another business house is odd.
That so much can hinge on the actions of a businessman from another business house is odd. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The TVS industrialist who flipped his stance on Tata Sons’ listing has played a pivotal part in the drama unfolding at Bombay House over the holding company’s future. No wonder his role as a Tata Trust trustee and Tata Sons director is abuzz with questions.

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An open split within the Tata Group has cast unflattering light on the role of Tata Sons director Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of the TVS group. It was his backing of a third term for N. Chandrasekaran as the Tata holding company’s chair that created a resolution-legitimacy crisis at the group.

An open split within the Tata Group has cast unflattering light on the role of Tata Sons director Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of the TVS group. It was his backing of a third term for N. Chandrasekaran as the Tata holding company’s chair that created a resolution-legitimacy crisis at the group.

The reversal of Srinivasan’s stance on listing Tata Sons was key. In July 2025, as a Tata Trusts trustee, he had voted along with other trustees to keep Tata Sons private.

The reversal of Srinivasan’s stance on listing Tata Sons was key. In July 2025, as a Tata Trusts trustee, he had voted along with other trustees to keep Tata Sons private.

This April, he said it should go public. That month, he wrote to the charity commissioner of Maharashtra, alleging that the trust’s permanent trustees exceeded the maximum allowed under a new rule.

Just months earlier, he had blocked Noel Tata’s son Neville Tata and former Titan chief Bhaskar Bhat from joining as trustees of one Trust. Mehli Mistry, a former trustee, asked for a look into a possible conflict-of-interest in TVS’s hiring of a top executive of Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover; this raised further questions over Srinivasan’s Tata commitment.

That so much can hinge on the actions of a businessman from another business house is odd. The record of his role needs to be placed under a lens, to say the least.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Tata turbulence: why Venu Srinivasan’s role is in India’s spotlight

Mint Quick Edit | Tata turbulence: why Venu Srinivasan’s role is in India’s spotlight

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read21 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
That so much can hinge on the actions of a businessman from another business house is odd.
That so much can hinge on the actions of a businessman from another business house is odd. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The TVS industrialist who flipped his stance on Tata Sons’ listing has played a pivotal part in the drama unfolding at Bombay House over the holding company’s future. No wonder his role as a Tata Trust trustee and Tata Sons director is abuzz with questions.

Gift this article

An open split within the Tata Group has cast unflattering light on the role of Tata Sons director Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of the TVS group. It was his backing of a third term for N. Chandrasekaran as the Tata holding company’s chair that created a resolution-legitimacy crisis at the group.

An open split within the Tata Group has cast unflattering light on the role of Tata Sons director Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of the TVS group. It was his backing of a third term for N. Chandrasekaran as the Tata holding company’s chair that created a resolution-legitimacy crisis at the group.

The reversal of Srinivasan’s stance on listing Tata Sons was key. In July 2025, as a Tata Trusts trustee, he had voted along with other trustees to keep Tata Sons private.

The reversal of Srinivasan’s stance on listing Tata Sons was key. In July 2025, as a Tata Trusts trustee, he had voted along with other trustees to keep Tata Sons private.

This April, he said it should go public. That month, he wrote to the charity commissioner of Maharashtra, alleging that the trust’s permanent trustees exceeded the maximum allowed under a new rule.

Just months earlier, he had blocked Noel Tata’s son Neville Tata and former Titan chief Bhaskar Bhat from joining as trustees of one Trust. Mehli Mistry, a former trustee, asked for a look into a possible conflict-of-interest in TVS’s hiring of a top executive of Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover; this raised further questions over Srinivasan’s Tata commitment.

That so much can hinge on the actions of a businessman from another business house is odd. The record of his role needs to be placed under a lens, to say the least.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Tata turbulence: why Venu Srinivasan’s role is in India’s spotlight
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