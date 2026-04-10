Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 1.6% net-profit fall in the January-March quarter from the preceding quarter to $1.5 billion on a revenue rise of 1.5% to $7.6 billion. India’s largest software services company also reported three large deal wins worth $12 billion in contract value.
Mint Quick Edit | TCS’s financial performance under AI stress: Ready to shape up rather than ship out?
SummaryTCS’s future may not be as dismal as dismissals of its business model suggest. Its revenue and profit growth raise optimism over the Indian software industry’s ability to survive and thrive in the era of artificial intelligence.
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