Mint Quick Edit | Tesla’s bet on robots should push us to crack an AI puzzle in India’s Economic Survey
After Tesla’s first-ever annual revenue dip as Chinese EVs give it a hard run, Elon Musk wants to convert an EV factory into a mass producer of Optimus robots. Could jobs be at risk? It’s part of an AI puzzle that India’s Economic Survey talks about.
Is Tesla about to shift its business focus from electric vehicles (EVs) to humanoid robots? Hit by Chinese rivals like BYD, the EV maker reported its first-ever annual drop in revenue, down 3% to $94.8 billion in 2025. Its chief Elon Musk has said it will quit rolling out its pricey S and X models.