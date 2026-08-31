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Mint Quick Edit | The theory of limited liability and practice of personal guarantees both need rethinks

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read31 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
In the case of Essel Group’s chief Subhash Chandra, ‘related-party lending’ allegedly led to only a tiny fraction of his personally backed debt being approved for recovery by a creditor-panel vote.
In the case of Essel Group’s chief Subhash Chandra, ‘related-party lending’ allegedly led to only a tiny fraction of his personally backed debt being approved for recovery by a creditor-panel vote. (Mint)
Summary

Is it reckless to cap the liability of investors in the age of AI agency? And why must cases of debt repayment by promoters be so perplexing—as in Essel chief Subhash Chandra’s case?

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Limited liability is regarded as a key innovation for its liberation of risky capital ventures from a business owner’s fear of ruin. Long ago, the concept’s failure to restrain shocking corporate actions, as in British East India Company’s case, made rules of governance necessary.

Limited liability is regarded as a key innovation for its liberation of risky capital ventures from a business owner’s fear of ruin. Long ago, the concept’s failure to restrain shocking corporate actions, as in British East India Company’s case, made rules of governance necessary.

Today, Argentina’s proposal to allow AI-run companies has revived a debate on whether limiting investor liability to the money they invest could be reckless.

Today, Argentina’s proposal to allow AI-run companies has revived a debate on whether limiting investor liability to the money they invest could be reckless.

In India, the concept is rendered fuzzy by group structures with cross-subsidies woven into a web of listed and private entities under single control. Personal guarantees for loans have thus been part and parcel of India’s credit market.

This blurring of debt liability is legitimate, but can haunt insolvency cases. In the case of Essel Group’s chief Subhash Chandra, for example, ‘related-party lending’ allegedly led to only a tiny fraction of his personally backed debt being approved for recovery by a creditor-panel vote.

At one level, India’s bankruptcy code might need yet another scan for a loophole-plugging exercise. At another, lenders must reduce the scope for confusion arising from personal guarantees, even as we ponder liability limits in the novel context of AI agency.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The theory of limited liability and practice of personal guarantees both need rethinks

Mint Quick Edit | The theory of limited liability and practice of personal guarantees both need rethinks

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read31 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
In the case of Essel Group’s chief Subhash Chandra, ‘related-party lending’ allegedly led to only a tiny fraction of his personally backed debt being approved for recovery by a creditor-panel vote.
In the case of Essel Group’s chief Subhash Chandra, ‘related-party lending’ allegedly led to only a tiny fraction of his personally backed debt being approved for recovery by a creditor-panel vote. (Mint)
Summary

Is it reckless to cap the liability of investors in the age of AI agency? And why must cases of debt repayment by promoters be so perplexing—as in Essel chief Subhash Chandra’s case?

Gift this article

Limited liability is regarded as a key innovation for its liberation of risky capital ventures from a business owner’s fear of ruin. Long ago, the concept’s failure to restrain shocking corporate actions, as in British East India Company’s case, made rules of governance necessary.

Limited liability is regarded as a key innovation for its liberation of risky capital ventures from a business owner’s fear of ruin. Long ago, the concept’s failure to restrain shocking corporate actions, as in British East India Company’s case, made rules of governance necessary.

Today, Argentina’s proposal to allow AI-run companies has revived a debate on whether limiting investor liability to the money they invest could be reckless.

Today, Argentina’s proposal to allow AI-run companies has revived a debate on whether limiting investor liability to the money they invest could be reckless.

In India, the concept is rendered fuzzy by group structures with cross-subsidies woven into a web of listed and private entities under single control. Personal guarantees for loans have thus been part and parcel of India’s credit market.

This blurring of debt liability is legitimate, but can haunt insolvency cases. In the case of Essel Group’s chief Subhash Chandra, for example, ‘related-party lending’ allegedly led to only a tiny fraction of his personally backed debt being approved for recovery by a creditor-panel vote.

At one level, India’s bankruptcy code might need yet another scan for a loophole-plugging exercise. At another, lenders must reduce the scope for confusion arising from personal guarantees, even as we ponder liability limits in the novel context of AI agency.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The theory of limited liability and practice of personal guarantees both need rethinks
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