Mint Quick Edit | Tiger Global’s tax bill: Let’s not go down a slippery slope on retrospective taxation
Summary
The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Tiger Global–Flipkart tax liability case could open a Pandora’s box. If investors are not to be scared away, tax rules must be crystal clear, old cases mustn’t be dug up and the letter of the law must prevail.
Last week’s Supreme Court judgement holding Tiger Global liable for paying tax on capital gains made on its 2018 sale to Walmart of its stake in Flipkart held through entities in Mauritius might have opened a Pandora’s box.
