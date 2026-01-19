Even if investment vehicles were structured to avoid tax, it must not always be seen as evasion if the letter of no legal provision is violated. Importantly, we must not go on a wild goose chase trying to uncover tax liabilities in other past deals. Not only may such determinations prove elusive, the uncertainty thrown open could scare away foreign investors. If our tax law is found to have gaps, update it. But let’s not go down the slippery slope of retrospective taxation.