Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Tiger Global’s tax bill: Let’s not go down a slippery slope on retrospective taxation

Mint Quick Edit | Tiger Global’s tax bill: Let’s not go down a slippery slope on retrospective taxation

Mint Editorial Board

The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Tiger Global–Flipkart tax liability case could open a Pandora’s box. If investors are not to be scared away, tax rules must be crystal clear, old cases mustn’t be dug up and the letter of the law must prevail.

In tax lingo, the court lifted the corporate veil to determine who was behind visible entities.
Gift this article

Last week’s Supreme Court judgement holding Tiger Global liable for paying tax on capital gains made on its 2018 sale to Walmart of its stake in Flipkart held through entities in Mauritius might have opened a Pandora’s box.

Last week’s Supreme Court judgement holding Tiger Global liable for paying tax on capital gains made on its 2018 sale to Walmart of its stake in Flipkart held through entities in Mauritius might have opened a Pandora’s box.

Also Read | The Supreme Court’s Tiger Global ruling: Big blow to foreign investment?
Also Read | The Supreme Court’s Tiger Global ruling: Big blow to foreign investment?

It denies Tiger Global exemption on shares acquired before a 2017 cut-off date under a double taxation avoidance treaty between Mauritius and India on the ground that the deal involved shell firms and the underlying value-generating assets were located in India.

Also Read | Tale of two sectors: What IndiGo and Vodafone reveal about soft-state regulation

This has echoes of the Vodafone case some years ago. In tax lingo, the court lifted the corporate veil to determine who was behind visible entities. But in doing so, it pushed law interpretation into a decidedly subjective realm.

Also Read | Chandrajit Banerjee: The Budget should enable a trust-driven indirect tax system

Even if investment vehicles were structured to avoid tax, it must not always be seen as evasion if the letter of no legal provision is violated. Importantly, we must not go on a wild goose chase trying to uncover tax liabilities in other past deals. Not only may such determinations prove elusive, the uncertainty thrown open could scare away foreign investors. If our tax law is found to have gaps, update it. But let’s not go down the slippery slope of retrospective taxation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.